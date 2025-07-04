Shilpa Rao on her Bengali song Jete Dao from the film Madam Sengupta and more

A

One needs to curate one’s own stage performances in a way that it gives them comfort on stage. My entire team, including my musicians, my tech team and I, have created the set in a way that it doesn’t make me push my vocals to an extent where I will self-sabotage it. When it comes to my tech team, in terms of soundcheck and everything, they have it on point so that I don’t have to spend too much time doing my soundcheck. I can just go check something and the soundcheck is done. I also make it a point to conserve my energy as much as possible when I’m doing back-to-back shows. If I have two hours on a flight, I go to sleep; if I have two hours in the hotel, I take a nap. As much as you can rest your body, themore rested your vocals will be.

You can be strenuous about your riyaaz. Your practice keeps your vocals to figure out more techniques, so that your voice is agile.