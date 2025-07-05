Jubin Nautiyal says he is shifting from sad songs to uplifting romantic numbers

Jubin Nautiyal, best known for tracks such as Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum and Tum Hi Aana, said he is transitioning from sad songs to more celebratory and uplifting romantic music.

Jubin Nautiyal opens up on collaborating with Mohit Suri in Saiyaara

“Genres have been hard back in the day. In 10 years of singing regularly, I’ve figured out that whenever I'm recording a song, I only think about whether I'll be able to do it or not. I always went and tried no matter if it worked or fails,” the singer said in an interview.

Jubin, whose voice has often defined heartbreak for a generation, said he is now discovering new dimensions in his singing. “I'm able to sing genres which I never thought I could sing. I'm realising that people have started loving the romantic side of me, and I'm getting to do a lot of more fresh romantic sound. There was a time when I was getting associated with the sad voice. To do Ishq Mera and to get to sing Barbaad, which is a passionate romantic song, is a great thing,” he said.

Barbaad is a track from filmmaker Mohit Suri’s latest movie Saiyaara, which marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, the cousin of actor Ananya Panday. It features Aneet Padda, known for her roles in Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky, as the female lead.

The 36-year-old singer expressed his gratitude to Mohit for entrusting him with the song and believes it was tailor-made for his voice. “Mohit knew how the song would sound in my voice before he even approached me. He was very confident. He’s like, ‘There's a song and I want you to do it’. ‘Barbaad’ can come across as a sad song, but it's not. I sang it like a sad song but then Mohit said that it's a falling in love song. This is one of those songs that people are listening to on loop and are making covers for it. When a song is good, that's what happens,” Jubin said.

Saiyaara is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, and is set to release on July 18 worldwide.