AR Rahman’s exclusive Hyderabad concert: A musical love letter to the city

After a thunderous, sold-out spectacle in Mumbai, the maestro of melodies, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, is bringing his critically acclaimed The Wonderment Tour to Hyderabad—and this time, it’s personal.

All that you need to know about the AR Rahman concert in Hyderabad

While Mumbai played host to the global premiere of the international tour, Hyderabad is getting something far more intimate and extraordinary: a custom-crafted, stadium-scale experience designed exclusively for the city. Scheduled for November 8th, 2025, at the iconic Ramoji Film City, this concert marks Rahman’s electrifying return to Hyderabad after an eight-year silence since his legendary Encore Tour in 2017—a celebration that marked 25 years of musical mastery.

Reflecting on his connection with the city, Rahman shares, “With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With The AR Rahman Live in Concert, our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music.”

Now, with The Wonderment Tour, Rahman celebrates three glorious decades of reshaping the sound of cinema. The show is more than a retrospective—it’s a journey through sound and soul, blending his most beloved film compositions, both from home and abroad, with bold new creations that push the boundaries of live music performance.