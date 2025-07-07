AR Rahman’s exclusive Hyderabad concert: A musical love letter to the city

After a thunderous, sold-out spectacle in Mumbai, the maestro of melodies, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, is bringing his critically acclaimed The Wonderment Tour to Hyderabad—and this time, it’s personal.
While Mumbai played host to the global premiere of the international tour, Hyderabad is getting something far more intimate and extraordinary: a custom-crafted, stadium-scale experience designed exclusively for the city. Scheduled for November 8th, 2025, at the iconic Ramoji Film City, this concert marks Rahman’s electrifying return to Hyderabad after an eight-year silence since his legendary Encore Tour in 2017—a celebration that marked 25 years of musical mastery.
Reflecting on his connection with the city, Rahman shares, “With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With The AR Rahman Live in Concert, our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music.”
Now, with The Wonderment Tour, Rahman celebrates three glorious decades of reshaping the sound of cinema. The show is more than a retrospective—it’s a journey through sound and soul, blending his most beloved film compositions, both from home and abroad, with bold new creations that push the boundaries of live music performance.
Mumbai’s premiere set the bar sky-high, drawing a crowd of 50,000 awestruck fans into a realm where music met magic. Audiences were swept up in a storm of sensory wonder—an immersive blend of dazzling visuals, seamless storytelling, and an evolving soundscape that married cutting-edge technology with the emotional gravitas only Rahman can deliver. Now, as the tour readies itself for stages across North America, Hyderabad becomes the next stop in this grand sonic voyage.
The Wonderment Hyderabad | AR Rahman Live, presented by Hyderabad Talkies in association with EVA Live and in partnership with Xora, is far more than a concert—it’s a musical love letter to the city itself. Curated personally by Rahman, the show has been designed with Hyderabad in mind, drawing upon its rich cultural heritage, multilingual essence, and emotional rhythm.
This is not just another date on the tour calendar. This is a one-night-only cinematic, multisensory phenomenon that melds music, storytelling, and spectacle into a genre-defying celebration of art and identity. Audiences can expect a polyphonic experience spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, with Rahman weaving together explosive anthems like Jai Ho, Dil Se, Lagaan, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Urvashi Urvashi alongside soul-stirring ballads such as Kun Faya Kun, Uyire, Roja, Bombay and Snehithudaa. Expect orchestral arrangements, sweeping LED visuals, and immersive stagecraft that transform each note into a moment of awe.
The Wonderment Hyderabad promises to be more than a concert—it’s a cultural landmark in the making. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Rahman’s genius for the first time, this night under the stars at Ramoji Film City is poised to be unforgettable.