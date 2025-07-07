AR Rahman to compose music for SJ Suryah's Killer, marking director's comeback

This marks a special project for Suryah as Killer signifies his return to direction after a successful run as an actor. The director had earlier shared the news of his return to filmmaking, saying, "Hi folks, your director S.J.Suryah is back with his dream project titled, yeah you know it, #KILLER. Feeling blessed and excited to collaborate with the prestigious @GokulamMovies and Gokulam Gopalan sir. As always, I need your love and support. Love you all. #SJSuryah #Killer #GokulamGopalan"

Additionally, he announced the casting of Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress praised for her role in the critically acclaimed Tamil film Ayothya, who will be joining the film’s cast.

Killer is being produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, the renowned production house from the Malayalam film industry. The film's storyline, penned by Suryah during the lockdown, is said to center around a hitman and promises a blend of action, comedy, and romance.

Insiders also reveal that while the majority of the film will be shot in India, some portions will be filmed in Mexico. Aiming to be a pan-Indian film, Killer will be released in five languages to appeal to audiences across the country.

