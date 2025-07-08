I am entering my pop era: Shalmali Kholgade on the release of her new song Way You Move
There’s so much about Shalmali Kholgade that resonates with the audience through her malleable vocal talent — her fun social media presence or her diverse sense of fashion. Right from her initial releases like Balam Pichkari, and more recent releases like Beqaboo and Follow — she’s been consistent in delivering her best!
Celebrating the joy of dance: Shalmali Kholgade's 'Way You Move' marks a new musical chapter
Apart from completing a fun This Is Me India Tour, the artiste has even voiced a Disney character in the Hindi dubbed version of Moana 2! Shalmali’s creativity truly lends to her music in exciting ways and similarly, her newest release, Way You Move, captures a part of her life most adorably. With so much to catch up on, we rope in Shalmali for a free-wheeling conversation!
Given your incredible range, where does Way You Move fit into your evolving musical journey
Way You Move is looking to me like the beginning of my pop era. I’m moving ever so slightly away from my R&B leanings in the independent space. I’ve been enjoying writing upbeat numbers lately. The songs to follow will also likely have strong rhythms and pop flavours.
You’ve mentioned in the past that you enjoy being on stage and bringing more to your audience than just singing. Are there any particular dance styles that you’re currently exploring or that inspire your movements on stage?
That is correct! I’m very passionate about dancing. I’ve been training in heels and jazz funk with Chow En Lai. It’s the demand of my stage shows that I use proper technique to avoid injuries and improve performance in heels on stage.
You just performed in Bengaluru! What do you love most about the city’s audience?
I was just speaking to my husband about it last night. I love how the corporate shows in Bengaluru are markedly different from ones anywhere else in India. The companies here know how to show their employees a good time and artistes are also happy because of the environment that is created. Bengaluru college shows are a whole other vibe. The cosmopolitan crowd and generally civil behaviour amongst audiences make it a treat most times to play in the city.
Do you like listening to your tracks when they might pop up on multiple occasions?
I actually hide behind anything I can find when any song that I’ve sung plays. I’m a pretty private person. So, I don’t like eyes on me at all times. The only time I want attention is when I’m on stage.
As an artiste who has been working in the industry for a while, how do you stay creatively inspired or keep it flowing and avoid burnout?
Travel. A short trip outside of routine does wonders. I often plan my travel too and cram it with work things. But just the change in scene helps the mind reboot. I also do non-musical things a lot — like knitting, reading, drawing etc. It makes life interesting and helps your craft as well.
You’ve been seen sporting a range of looks! How have you come to realise your fashion preferences over these years?
I’ve always trusted in my music to guide my fashion preferences. I do what the music demands. That, coupled with comfort, is very important to me. I am passionate about fashion and I’m artistic in general, so I end up experimenting a lot with designers, stylists, hair and make-up artistes. I find that fashion is another source of artistic expression.
Finally, what are some of your upcoming projects?
Like I mentioned, I am entering my pop era and I’ve recently been collaborating a lot with young producers from India. I’m also looking to make a lot of music videos. There’s a lot of music in general in the pipeline and most of it is Hindi.
