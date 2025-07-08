I am entering my pop era: Shalmali Kholgade on the release of her new song Way You Move

There’s so much about Shalmali Kholgade that resonates with the audience through her malleable vocal talent — her fun social media presence or her diverse sense of fashion. Right from her initial releases like Balam Pichkari, and more recent releases like Beqaboo and Follow — she’s been consistent in delivering her best!

Celebrating the joy of dance: Shalmali Kholgade's 'Way You Move' marks a new musical chapter

Apart from completing a fun This Is Me India Tour, the artiste has even voiced a Disney character in the Hindi dubbed version of Moana 2! Shalmali’s creativity truly lends to her music in exciting ways and similarly, her newest release, Way You Move, captures a part of her life most adorably. With so much to catch up on, we rope in Shalmali for a free-wheeling conversation!