Papon says ‘Hote Tak’ blends depth of Ghalib with modern soul

Playback singer Papon, who is known for Bulleya, Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and others, has said that his latest song Hote Tak from Metro…In Dino blends the timeless depth of Ghalib with a modern soul.

Papon opens up on Hote Tak

Hote Tak is composed by his frequent collaborator, Pritam with lyrics furnished by Momin Khan Momin. The song reimagines the essence of Mirza Ghalib in a modern light. It is graceful, emotional and deeply immersive.

Reflecting on the experience, Papon said, “Hote Tak is a special song, it carries the timeless depth of Ghalib but with a modern soul. Singing it felt like blending poetry with emotion in its purest form. It’s a song that stays with you.”

He further mentioned, “Glad that Pritam Da created such a moving composition. His vision brought this beautiful blend of classic and contemporary to life. I’m truly thankful for the love and warmth the audience is giving to this track and Yaad; it means the world to me. Can’t wait for Side B to be released”.

Following the heartfelt Yaad, which continues to be showered with love for its stirring vocals and emotional resonance, Hote Tak marks yet another deeply moving entry by Papon in the film’s soundtrack. His voice adds raw sincerity and a poetic texture that beautifully complements the mood of the narrative.

A standout from the soundtrack of Metro…In Dino, Hote Tak continues to receive immense love from listeners for its emotional pull and timeless feel, proving once again that when poetry meets the right voice and vision, it leaves a mark.

Metro In Dino weaves together stories of love and human connections and is set against the vibrant backdrop of urban life. The film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and marks his another collaboration with his musical soulmate Pritam, a journey which started in 2006 with Gangster.