Bengaluru-based DJ Stalvart John leads disco's modern makeover with upcoming EP Dynamite Cuts Vol 1

Disco is under going an exciting modern makeover and it’s beginning right here in Bengaluru! City-based DJ and music producer Stalvart John, who founded Dynamite Disco Club (DDC), a movement in the realm of disco and house music experience, is all set for the 50th release under DDC — Dynamite Cuts Vol 1.
Stalvart, who is also a mentor to multiple up-and-coming electronic music artistes, shares the stage with musicians Farhan Rehman, Nida Merchant and SourFunk. This four-track EP features months’ worth of creative work by the featured artistes. “Each track tells a kind of style that we’ve been pushing into the electronic music spectrum,” says Stalvart who joins us for a heart-to-heart ahead of its digital release.
With the eventual evolution of the Dynamite Disco Club from a radio show into an exciting party series and a platform for many artists to showcase their talent, Stalvart highlights that DDC has also evolved into a label producing and backing local artists, creating vibrant deep cuts. “Our genre is not the mainstream genre,” he says, adding, “Because of that, I’m very patient about this thing and I’m learning from my mistake,” elucidating why the 50th release marks a big moment for all featuring artistes in this EP.
The musician also discusses his track from the compilation. “The track that I worked on is named Cradle of Life. I sampled a couple of western African instruments. I also used some African vocals. As Africa is referred to as the ‘cradle of life,’ I felt this EP could also reflect a new beginning for DDC. With this release, we are taking a fresh angle towards it. The track is more of an Afro-disco track. It has a very happy vibe and is very dance floor friendly,” he highlights.
Stalvart also mentions how each track produces unique individual flavours to this EP. Describing Farhan Rehman’s track Strictly Rhythm he says, “The track portrays a bit of the New York-Chicago soundscapes. With that we’re trying to push the origin and the classical sound of that genre.”
SourFunk aka Vaibhav aces with his debut track Dancin’, Stalvart highlights, adding, “It follows a very new format of this genre called new disco. It’s very modern.” Finally, Nida with her song Where Were You? is creating the perfect raves for, “sweaty basements and summer rooftops.” Stalvart informs that this track marks a debut for Nida as a music producer, who keeps it, “very dancefloor friendly.”
But what makes DDC’s 50th release a really vibrant and unique project? What makes their sound a crowd favourite as genres like afro, funk, soul and jazz infused with disco? Stalvart answers, “Disco already has a very organic feel to itself. We just took the inspiration from that, bringing a lot of club-friendly elements to it. Because there are vocals, live instruments and organic elements to it, people already are familiar with such songs. This makes people connect to the music more easily.”
He also elucidates on the gradual increase of the digital consumption of such genres as opposed to its usual live formats and the shift of tides that artistes move with. “We don’t put out that original format of disco reflective of the ’80s sound. Now no one does that. It’s very hard to make that happen because it involves so much production. Digital accessibility has become really good. Everyone has a mobile. But does that change the experience in the live experience when people hear that same music? Does it amplify the experience? Not really. I mean, the quality remains the same, but again, this is made digitally. So, if you compare it to the live shows, I don’t think it matches that. But still, we work with the tools we get,” he says.
On a parting note, Stalvart ensures that DDC will show no signs of slowing down in making original music while aiming to create bigger stages for disco musicians to display their talent. “In every industry that involves art, one needs to be patient and as an artiste, you have only one job — creating art. So, we just need to continue doing that. Everything else will work out,” he concludes.
Dynamite Cuts Vol 1 releases on July 18 on all audio streaming platforms.