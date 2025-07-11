Bengaluru-based DJ Stalvart John leads disco's modern makeover with upcoming EP Dynamite Cuts Vol 1

But what makes DDC’s 50th release a really vibrant and unique project? What makes their sound a crowd favourite as genres like afro, funk, soul and jazz infused with disco? Stalvart answers, “Disco already has a very organic feel to itself. We just took the inspiration from that, bringing a lot of club-friendly elements to it. Because there are vocals, live instruments and organic elements to it, people already are familiar with such songs. This makes people connect to the music more easily.”

He also elucidates on the gradual increase of the digital consumption of such genres as opposed to its usual live formats and the shift of tides that artistes move with. “We don’t put out that original format of disco reflective of the ’80s sound. Now no one does that. It’s very hard to make that happen because it involves so much production. Digital accessibility has become really good. Everyone has a mobile. But does that change the experience in the live experience when people hear that same music? Does it amplify the experience? Not really. I mean, the quality remains the same, but again, this is made digitally. So, if you compare it to the live shows, I don’t think it matches that. But still, we work with the tools we get,” he says.