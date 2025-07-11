Harsha Jade’s candlelight concert celebrates Queen and Abba’s hits

One of the most captivating aspects of Harsha’s performance is how he makes the audience hear the lyrics, without a single syllable sung. “Yes, most of these legendary tracks are vocals-first. So, I pay close attention to the meaning behind the words. If a song expresses heartbreak, my piano will cry for it. If it’s full of joy, my rhythms will smile.” It’s in this translation that the audience connects on a new, sometimes unexpected level. “When vocals are stripped away, the listener starts noticing other things — subtle harmonies, emotional undertones. It becomes deeply personal.”

The setlist is a careful mix of the iconic and the intimate. “Candlelight wants to feature well-known hits — songs people will instantly recognise. But I always include a few lesser-known gems. A secret medley, a hidden treasure.” For Harsha, it’s not just about nostalgia, it’s a way of storytelling. “There are some songs that didn’t top charts but are heartbreakingly beautiful. I love slipping them in as a surprise.”

Unlike large arenas or flashy stages, candlelight concerts thrive on intimacy. “It’s more romantic, more direct. I feel the audience. There’s no barrier. And because it’s just the piano and me, no backing tracks and it’s really a very very pure conversation.”

While Harsha doesn’t chart a fixed course, “it’s hard to plan more than a few months ahead in this field,” he admits that he’s clear that this concert is an important stop on his solo artiste journey. “Being classically trained gave me the foundation to explore these other genres with depth. I’ve done Michael Jackson concerts recently. Next might be Elton John. Who knows?”

For first-timers wondering if a candlelight concert is worth the hype, Harsha offers a poetic promise, “It’s more than music. It’s a story. A feeling. A chance to disconnect from chaos and reconnect with beauty.” In a world moving fast and loud, a candlelight concert offers stillness. “It’s quality time,” Harsha says. “With yourself. With art. With memories — old and new.”

INR 1,599 onwards. Today, 5 pm and 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.

(Written by Aiswarya Nandakumar)

