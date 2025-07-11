Madhur Sharma unveils Adhoora and talks about a packed 2025 with qawwalis & collaborations

Not every story ends with a full stop — some become songs, echoing in incomplete verses. Singer-songwriter Madhur Sharma, known for his soul-stirring and emotionally rich music, has just unveiled his latest single, Adhoora. “The song came to life during Universal’s songwriting and composing camp,” he shares. “It was an incredible experience collaborating with such talented musicians and artists, especially Aanchal Tyagi. I’m truly grateful for the creativity, connection, and magic we created together.”

Madhur Sharma talks Adhoora, and upcoming releases in 2025

Speaking about working with Aanchal, Madhur tells Indulge, “I’ve admired her music for a long time. Her songs Najariya and Buri Nazar made me a fan instantly. So, getting to work with her was exciting. What made it even more special is that we both come from Madhya Pradesh — she’s from Indore and I’m from Bhopal. That hometown bond made things feel familiar right from the start. We even found ourselves chatting about poha, jeeravan, and samosas — it was a blast!”

When asked how his musical journey began, Madhur reflects, “It started as a quiet escape — just me, some lyrics, and a melody. I never imagined it would turn into a full-time career. Music helped me understand myself, and now I try to create songs that help others do the same.”

One song that’s always close to his heart is Pardesi from Raja Hindustani. “Pardesi isn’t just a song — it’s a memory,” he says. “My late father taught it to me when I was just four years old, even before I could speak properly or hold a pencil. He recited it like a poem, and that moment marked the beginning of everything. Even after over a decade and a thousand shows, I’ve never gone on stage without singing Pardesi or thinking of him. It’s how I carry him with me every time.”

Having worked on both covers and original compositions, Madhur sees each as a unique creative process. “Covers are about interpreting someone else’s emotions and adding my own touch while respecting the original. Originals are far more personal — they come from a raw emotion, a fleeting thought, or a lived experience. Writing an original feels like telling a story straight from the heart, where every lyric and note carries a piece of me.”

When asked whether he prefers performing live or working in the studio, Madhur smiles, “That’s like asking me to choose between breathing in and breathing out! The studio is where I get to express myself in solitude, but the stage is where it all comes alive — the energy, the people, the adrenaline. I need both to feel whole.”

Touring, he says, has been one of his biggest teachers. “From the outside, it looks glamorous — new cities, big crowds, lights, energy. And yes, that part is magical. But behind the scenes, it’s intense. There’s constant travel, disrupted sleep, health challenges, and pressure to perform even when you’re exhausted. You learn a lot about people, about yourself, about staying grounded. Despite all the challenges, the moment I step on stage and hear the crowd sing along, it all becomes worth it. Touring isn’t just something I do — it’s something I live for.”

What makes Madhur’s music stand out is, in his own words, “honesty.” He explains, “Whether I’m on stage or in the studio, I stay true to what I feel. My music is real, rooted, and deeply personal — sometimes inspired by childhood memories, sometimes by everyday life. It’s a blend of raw emotion and simplicity, with a sound that continues to evolve.”

Among all his projects, Woh Mulaqat stands out as the most challenging. “We shot the video in Himachal Pradesh in peak winter — it was -5°C, with 1.5 feet of snow everywhere. We filmed until 2 AM while I was literally shivering. And the next day was my roka! My body was freezing, but my mind was racing — trying to finish the shoot and make it back in time for my engagement. It was a crazy mix of pressure, chaos, and excitement, and it’s definitely an experience I’ll never forget.”

As for what’s next, Madhur has a packed and exciting slate. “In July 2025, I’m releasing Har Subah — an original motivational song dedicated to all the men silently fighting their battles every day. Around Janmashtami, I’ll be releasing a soulful Krishna bhajan — a cover of a beautiful old qawwali. I’ll also be putting out two new qawwalis, which have always been my comfort zone, and a special Raksha Bandhan song — from every brother to his sister. By October, expect 5 to 6 releases, including two originals with some amazing collaborations. I can’t reveal the names just yet, but I promise — it’s going to be something special. Stay tuned.”

