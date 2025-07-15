Rooh Khan unveils emotionally charged album Mehroomi

Rooh Khan, the rising voice of Punjabi music, has released his latest album Mehroomi — a deeply personal and emotionally raw project that explores the aching corners of the human experience. A singer, lyricist, and composer, Rooh brings together themes of heartbreak, loneliness, addiction, and fleeting hope in a collection of songs shaped by the trials of his own life.

Rooh Khan rises from struggle to stardom with soul-stirring album Mehroomi

Born in Khamano Mandi, a remote village in Punjab where electricity was once a luxury, Rooh’s journey has been defined by struggle and an unwavering love for music. Raised by a single mother who worked tirelessly as a laborer, Rooh grew up without access to formal music training or professional equipment. But what he lacked in resources, he made up for with grit.

His earliest compositions were created without instruments, recorded with nothing more than his voice and determination. That voice, weathered and honest, now echoes in millions of ears around the world.

Mehroomi, which translates to a profound sense of deprivation or emotional emptiness, is more than just an EP — it’s an unfiltered expression of Rooh’s inner world. Each track is steeped in feeling, built not for trends or algorithms, but for those who’ve ever felt broken and voiceless. Rooh describes the project as “an unspoken reality,” a reflection of the quiet pain that eats away at people from within. “Jo chup rehta hai, lekin andar se todta hai,” he says — what remains silent often hurts the most.

Among the standout tracks is Rog, featuring acclaimed singer Jyoti Nooran, a song born during one of the most emotionally fragile periods of Rooh’s life. Written when he felt everything slipping away, Rog captures the universality of pain — whether from love, loss, or simply life itself. Another standout, Saqi, takes a poetic dive into the world of addiction, using it as a metaphor for the many things we cling to: love, power, grief, and self-destruction. It’s not about the bottle, Rooh says — it’s about everything we use to numb the truth.

The EP arrives after Rooh’s breakout hit Tasbih, which marked his emergence as a major force in the independent music scene. The track amassed over 50 million views on YouTube, more than 11 million streams on Spotify, and sparked a wave of viral content across social media. What began as a personal lament became a shared anthem for thousands who saw their own pain reflected in his words.

Now collaborating with respected artists like Jyoti Nooran and Khan Saab, Rooh continues to create from a place of lived experience. His music doesn’t seek perfection; it seeks connection. He sings not to impress, but to express — and that authenticity has become his signature.

Rooh Khan’s story is one of quiet resilience and unshakable passion. From a home with no electricity to a global audience that hangs onto his every word, he has turned hardship into harmony. With Mehroomi, he invites listeners into that journey, not to escape, but to feel, reflect, and heal. This is not just an album. It is a voice for the voiceless, a reminder that even the deepest pain can become something beautiful.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress