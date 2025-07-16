DJ Lyan’s new track is inspired by Punjabi folk music

Folk tunes posses a rawness, an earthy tone unmatched by any other sound. These tunes not only make you groove, but also carry a message, while reflecting the cultural landscape, the trials and tribulations of the people — all at the same time.

Each folk song proclaims a historical legacy. And no matter where we travel, our creative pursuits have a part of their roots in the land we come from, birthing a new identity — a mix of where we are from and where we are now. DJ Lyan, a UK based musician with South Asian roots, has just released Lost, that captures the essence of this identity; “the in-between space so many of us from the diaspora sit in,” as he likes to phrase it.

Sonically, the song blends traditional Punjabi melodies with electronic beats — raw folk energy layered over modern, Western production. Lyrically, Lost draws from the soul of Laung Gawacha, a classic folk track about longing and presence. “There’s this beautiful tension in the original lyrics that felt timeless, and rather than rewriting it, we leaned into that emotion and framed it in a new context. Musically, I was inspired by that gritty, UK club sound, which is garage, house, and even hints of jungle, but I wanted to keep it authentic and expressive,” Lyan explains.