Eminem’s life story unfolds in new fan documentary teaser

The teaser clip features Eminem confronting some of the questions he's most frequently asked. Many are centered around his iconic 2000 track 'Stan'. That haunting song about a dangerously obsessed fan didn’t just become a hit, it went on to influence pop culture so heavily that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

According to the official description, Stans is “moving, funny, and revealing,” offering a look at Eminem’s journey through the eyes of his most loyal followers. It explores not just the admiration fans have for the rapper, but also the intense emotional connection they've formed with his music over the years. More than just a celebration of fandom, the film tackles the tension between Eminem’s closely guarded private life and his status as a global icon. The documentary also showcases a mix of dramatized scenes, previously unseen archival footage, and candid interviews.