Eminem will reportedly perform in India soon; here’s what you need to know

Eminem has never performed in India before, so this is obviously a big deal for the country’s music scene. While there has been no official confirmation from Eminem’s team, a leaked tour schedule has been making the rounds online which shows that Eminem will stop in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Eminem wrapped up a show in the Middle East in December. He headlined the first night of Sound Storm 24 in Riyadh, Which was also likely Slim Shady’s last corner of the year. The Love The Way You Lie rapper performed for a crowd of more than 100,000 fans in Riyadh.