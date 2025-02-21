Eminem will reportedly perform in India soon; here’s what you need to know

is reportedly headed to India! The celebrated rapper who’s also known as Slim Shady is set to tour Asia this year in May and June and as per reports, he will make pitstops in Tokyo, Seoul and Mumbai. Rumours about his possible Mumbai performance became rife after several industry insiders hinted at major festival bookings featuring the rap icon. A few nods from Eminem’s collaborators have fueled the speculation further.
When will Eminem perform in India and which city will he perform in?
Eminem will reportedly perform in Mumbai on June 3. According to Gang Flow, an online platform that focuses on “hip-hop and emerging genres”, Eminem, who’s known for hits like The Real Slim Shady, Lose Yourself and Stan has planned stops across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia as part of his 2025 world tour. And a few other reports suggest that he will be making his way to Asia.
Eminem has never performed in India before, so this is obviously a big deal for the country’s music scene. While there has been no official confirmation from Eminem’s team, a leaked tour schedule has been making the rounds online which shows that Eminem will stop in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Eminem wrapped up a show in the Middle East in December. He headlined the first night of Sound Storm 24 in Riyadh, Which was also likely Slim Shady’s last corner of the year. The Love The Way You Lie rapper performed for a crowd of more than 100,000 fans in Riyadh.
In the last few months, top performers like Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams and Dua Lipa performed in the country. After British band Coldplay performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the concert economy. “In a country which has such a rich heritage of music-dance, storytelling, where there is such a large pool of youth who are a huge consumer of concerts, there are many possibilities for the concert economy," the PM said in January.