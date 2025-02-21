Sikkil Gurucharan is in Bengaluru soon to present a Carnatic music-themed play in English!

Shifting focus, do tell us how this journey into carnatic music began?

The journey began when I was eight or nine, when I started informally learning from my mother, as music was all around me. My mother used to teach the flute to children who came to our house for lessons, as well as to my sister. I was just happy to be a fly on the wall, learning everything involuntarily. I would also accompany my grandmothers to concerts and they realised that I had the potential to sing. They probably didn’t want me to follow in the footsteps of the rest of my family, who all played the flute. Everyone in my family also sings, so I guess they were happy that I, too, was inclined towards singing. I don’t think I realised I was cut out for singing, however, until I went to Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, Chennai, for my graduation. I finally made a set of friends who were also musicians and we got together, hopping from sabha to sabha to listen to concerts, exchanging many cassettes of past stalwarts, analysing their music. Everything went into my subconscious and when I started singing, it surfaced in different forms and shades. When I received positive feedback after performances and began seeing people come to my concerts expecting something interesting and new, I realised that perhaps I was in this for the long haul and that I should take this more seriously. I decided not to juggle it with any day job and around that time, concerts started picking up for me. Word of mouth spread and people started calling me to perform at small venues, temples and wedding functions. Every opportunity was a learning experience — it helped me understand how good or bad I was and how much better I needed to get.