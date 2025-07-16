Subhi releases soulful new single Ishq Chalawa

After making waves with her breakout hit Higher Love from the Smurfs soundtrack, international singer-songwriter Subhi returns with a powerful new single, Ishq Chalawa, in collaboration with Desi Trill. This emotive folk-pop track, released globally on July 16, explores the raw vulnerability of love, not as a fairy tale, but as a journey of emotional surrender and self-loss.

Subhi bridges worlds with Ishq Chalawa ahead of Smurfs soundtrack debut

Filmed in the stunning blue city of Jodhpur, the music video captures the haunting beauty of losing oneself in love. Against the backdrop of iconic locations like Ghanta Ghar and Stepwell Square, Subhi’s earthy, soul-stirring vocals and poetic lyricism paint a vivid picture of inner turmoil and longing.

“This isn’t your typical love song,” Subhi explains. “It’s a reflection on why you shouldn’t fall in love—because love can consume you. Ishq mein padh ke khud hi Ishq ban jaoge! You lose yourself in it. Shooting in Jodhpur for the first time was unforgettable—the blue alleys mirrored the emotional landscape of the song.”

Ishq Chalawa is the second single from Desi Trill’s upcoming EP, Brown is Everywhere: Volume 2, following the success of Tehtul E Ishq. The EP continues the label’s mission to amplify South Asian voices while blending traditional folk sounds with modern pop, hip hop, and global beats.

Subhi’s own journey is as rich and cross-cultural as her music. Born in New Delhi, she began her career on Wall Street, before embracing her true passion in music. Finding her voice in Chicago’s indie scene, she’s now based in Los Angeles, creating a unique sound that fuses South Asian roots with Western storytelling. Her earlier tracks such as Gulzar and Khel tackle themes of identity, transformation, and emotional depth, and have garnered widespread acclaim.

Adding to her growing impact, Subhi is also making strides in Hollywood. Alongside her artist work, she co-wrote several songs for the upcoming Smurfs movie, which features original music by Rihanna. Directed by Chris Miller and co-directed by Matt Landon, the animated film premieres in Los Angeles on July 13, ahead of its worldwide release on July 18, 2025.

“Working on the Smurfs soundtrack has been a completely different but equally magical experience,” says Subhi. “Ishq Chalawa and the Smurfs universe couldn’t be more different, but they’re both painted in shades of blue. From Jodhpur’s blue streets to the enchanted forests of Smurf Village, these stories, though tonally distinct, are both rich in imagination and emotion. They’ve pushed me creatively and helped me grow as an artistr.”

Shabz Naqvi, founder of Desi Trill, adds, “Coming off the world stage with artistes like Cardi B and DJ Khaled, Subhi never fails to bring Indian folk music to life through a modern lens. Ishq Chalawa is a beautiful reflection of modern India, raw, real, and refreshingly soulful. She’s a true force, and this song proves that yet again.”

With Ishq Chalawa and the Smurfs premiere both arriving in the same week, Subhi is having a defining moment, bridging continents, cultures, and genres to tell stories that move, inspire, and resonate worldwide.

