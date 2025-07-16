The Piano Man introduces contemporary Jazz collective TRAVEL

The Piano Man presents TRAVEL, the award-winning jazz ensemble from around the world. From the driving force of dynamic duo Marco Vezzoso and Alessandro Collina, this energetic group is set to provide genre-bending musical experiences at The Piano Man’s legendary venues: Eldeco Centre Gurugram and The Jazz Club Safdarjung Enclave.

All you need to know about TRAVEL

TRAVEL comes to India after the global success of their first album, also called Travel. This fantastic record, acclaimed for its perfect balance between jazz and world music elements, reached an impressive No. 81 on the renowned Jazz Week Charts in the USA. The album included participation from master musicians Trilok Gurtu and Dominique Di Piazza who also join again in this new project.

At its essence, TRAVEL is a forward-thinking musical ensemble emerged out of the creative chemistry of Italian award-winning musicians Marco Vezzoso (trumpet and flugelhorn) and Alessandro Collina (piano). Their common dream was to establish a setting, in which disparate artistic voices could come together to compose a lush and coherent musical tapestry. Such a vision takes root with the introduction of Andrea Marchesini on drums and Manas Choudhary on bass to create a quartet that composes highly immersive soundscapes.

Grounded in jazz but exploring confidently into world music, TRAVEL's concerts are celebrated for their profound emotional impact, rich melodies and universal appeal. Their improvisation-driven music is a reflection of their superior musicianship as well as their cooperative spirit.