ASICS GEL-KAYANO 32
The Gel-Kayano 32 from ASICS is hands down the best pair of running shoes for stability and comfort! I’ve been using these for light runs and long walks for the last month and they provide supreme cushioning and comfort while keeping my feet stable (they prevent feet rolling inwards excessively aka overpronation when I run). Gel-Kayano 32 provides a smooth and supportive ride no matter the distance and is ideal for feet which overpronate as well as neutral feet.
The reason why they’re so comfortable is due to a 4D Guidance System (for adaptive stability), FF BLAST PLUS foam midsole which is lighter and has a higher stack height plus a reinforced tongue wing along the arch. Other features include a breathable mesh upper that’s engineered, a knit heel pull tab, rearfoot Pure GEL, Hybrid ASICSGRIP outsole and an Ortholite X-55 sockliner. Available in all sizes and glorious colours for Men and Women. Do ensure you try out the Gel-Kayano 32 at an ASICS store nearby! INR 16,999.
GM G+ TravelEase Pro
If you’re an avid traveler, the G+ TravelEase Pro is an essential companion, as it can connect to various plug points and supports wide range voltage (100-240V) and works in over 150 countries. The device is equipped with surge protection and a child safety lock and is fuse-protected for safety. On usage I could charge multiple devices including laptops and smartphones at once (courtesy 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C and a retractable USB-C built in cable). The 70W high speed charging adaptor provides maximum charge speeds for most devices and also has an AC socket. I did manage to use it on a recent overseas trip to two countries with varying plug points and it worked seamlessly. INR 3,499.
Oppo Reno 14 5G
Oppo’s Reno 14 5G comes with a 6.59” OLED display housed in an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and OPPO Velvet glass for protection. On usage I liked how smooth the Reno 14 5G performed across apps and content viewing with extra appreciation of the wonderful images/video it puts out. The Reno 14 5G packs the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 chip which performs well under all conditions and has a 6000mAH battery which lasts well into the second day and charges rapidly via 80W SUPERVOOC.
Most importantly, Reno 14 5G has great aesthetics including ultra thin bezels, cold-sculpted glass processing and a 7.42mm profile weighing only 187g. Certified with IP 66,IP68 and IP 69 ratings, the phone is ultra durable and water resistant. The Hypertone 50MP triple camera system is one of the best at this price point - even featuring a unique underwater photography mode! Oppo’s Reno 14 series phones offer tremendous value! INR 37,999.
Nothing Phone 3
Nothing’s Phone 3 is a very unique phone with a novel glyph matrix and a flagship 50mp 4-camera system. Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 8s gen 4 chipset and runs on Nothing OS 3.5 (powered by Android 15). A 6.67” flexible AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i and 460 psi resolution allows for clear viewing and smooth scrolling (120Hz). The battery is 5150 mAh with 65w fast charging and 15w wireless charging. Wifi 7 and BT 6 ensure top notch connectivity and Nothing promises 5 years of OS updates and 7 years security updates on this device. INR 79,999.
Even Realities - Even G1
These ultra cool glasses provide notifications, help you navigate, aid in translation, provide quick notes and have Even AI on board. The G1 lens is a combination of an Optical lens and a display lens, provides harmful blue light blocking and your prescription as well 9 (on demand). The ultra light frames are hypoallergenic and are available in two frame shapes. INR 51,000.
KeySmart Smartlock
This TSA compatible Smartlock not only locks your luggage but also provides tracking via the Apple Find My App. You can locate your luggage on a map and have a sound played to find luggage nearby. Its also useful sending you left behind notifications when moving away from it. INR 2,700.
Fairphone 6
Fairphone is built on the concept of a modular, long-lasting high-performance smartphone that’s essentially distraction free. It has a durable design (IP55) and Gorilla Glass 7i onboard. A 50MP main camera, 32mp autofocus selfie cam and a SnapDragon 7S Gen 3 processor with a 6.3” 120Hz OLED display. You also get pure Android 15, a replaceable battery and Gemini on board.
Fairphone 6 also promises 8 years of software support and a 5 year warranty along with expandable storage. the best part is the next-gen modularity here with the ability to swap any of the 12 parts inside easily. The phone can also effortlessly switch to Moments with the lime switch (button) on the side for distraction-free usage (the while UI becomes minimal and mindful). Additionally th ePhone is crafted from recycled materials as well as fair materials and assembled in fair factories with better working conditions and wages according to the company. Sounds great. INR 60,500.