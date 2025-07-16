Gadgets of the week: ASICS Gel-Kayano 32, GM G+ TravelEase Pro, Oppo Reno 14 5G and Nothing Phone 3

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 32

The Gel-Kayano 32 from ASICS is hands down the best pair of running shoes for stability and comfort! I’ve been using these for light runs and long walks for the last month and they provide supreme cushioning and comfort while keeping my feet stable (they prevent feet rolling inwards excessively aka overpronation when I run). Gel-Kayano 32 provides a smooth and supportive ride no matter the distance and is ideal for feet which overpronate as well as neutral feet.

The reason why they’re so comfortable is due to a 4D Guidance System (for adaptive stability), FF BLAST PLUS foam midsole which is lighter and has a higher stack height plus a reinforced tongue wing along the arch. Other features include a breathable mesh upper that’s engineered, a knit heel pull tab, rearfoot Pure GEL, Hybrid ASICSGRIP outsole and an Ortholite X-55 sockliner. Available in all sizes and glorious colours for Men and Women. Do ensure you try out the Gel-Kayano 32 at an ASICS store nearby! INR 16,999.