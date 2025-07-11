Samsung working on tri-fold phone; plans to launch by 2025-end

South Korean Consumer Electronics major Samsung is working on a tri-fold phone, which it plans to launch by the end of this year, said a top company executive here.

All you need to know about the Samsung tri-fold phone

The company, which launched the latest edition of its foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, is now working on tri-fold phones, Minseok Kang, Vice President, Product Planning, Samsung Electronics, said.

The company is focusing on product perfection and working on the commercialisation of the tri-fold device, which is going to be the next leap in foldable phone technology.

“In terms of tri-folding, the device is under development,” he said while talking on the sidelines of an event to launch the latest series of its flagship phones.

“We are evaluating key points for the final decision to commercialise the device. I can say that our current target is to launch this device by the end of this year... When we launch a new device or new form factor, important considerations include completeness in the form factor itself and ensuring user satisfaction, along with readiness for mass production,” Minseok said.

Rival Chinese smartphone maker Huawei already has a tri-fold phone, the Mate X Ultimate, while other firms like Xiaomi and Honor are working on it.