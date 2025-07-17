Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab release Nit Khair - a soulful tribute reimagining Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic ghazal

Rooted in deep respect yet boldly creative, Nit Khair seamlessly bridges tradition and innovation — serving as a tribute to legacy, culture, and heartfelt expression. Featuring Divyam’s soulful vocals paired with Khwaab’s rich, atmospheric production, the song appeals both to aficionados of classical music and fans of contemporary sound.

Accompanying the release is a music video that captures the simple poetry of Indian summers. Filmed on a sun-drenched terrace, the visuals unfold naturally — from the quiet act of hanging laundry to a colorful display of hands arranging papad, pickles, mangoes, and chilies in the sunlight. By the end, the terrace transforms into a vibrant celebration of community, nostalgia, and cultural heritage.

Reflecting on the project, Divyam Sodhi shares, “Nit Khair is our musical and cultural tribute — inspired by those lazy afternoons on the terrace, the echo of qawwalis in the background, and our deep admiration for legends like Nusrat Saab, who taught us the true depth of emotion in music.”

Khwaab adds, “Our approach was thoughtful and intentional — not to simply modernize, but to reinterpret. This track is about preserving emotional continuity, blending traditional elements with contemporary textures while keeping the soul intact.”

With excitement building on social media and streaming platforms, Nit Khair promises to be a standout release that honours a musical legend while introducing a fresh and evocative sound to new audiences. And for fans of the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who was fondly referred to as Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, this sure is a great treat to their ears.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress