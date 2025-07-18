AP Dhillon drops his new track Thodi Si Daaru with Shreya Ghoshal, features Tara Sutaria

Talking about the collaboration, AP Dhillon shares, “I’ve always wanted to experiment with new sounds and vibes, and working with the iconic Shreya Ghoshal was such a refreshing change and an honour. She brought this beautiful calm to the track that balanced my energy. Tara brought her charm to the video — she understood the mood we were trying to capture and just became part of the story effortlessly."

To it Shreya adds, “When I first heard the track, I was intrigued and instantly engaged. AP is someone who sings with his heart, and that made the collaboration feel very natural. We had this easy chemistry in the studio, which made the whole collaboration feel like a real conversation between friends. I think that honesty comes through in the track, and I hope listeners feel that connection too.”

Tara Sutaria, the face of the music video, paired opposite AP Dhillon says, “When I first heard Thodi Si Daaru, I was hooked - it’s a fun and flirty piece of music and so different to what I’d heard before in AP’s records. Filming with him was an absolute joy and we laughed and danced our shoot away— he’s been wonderful to collaborate with, and that made the process feel effortless. To be the face to my favourite and dearest Shreya's voice again this year is a great joy and honour for me! Her gorgeous voice in the mix just gave the song an extra edge, as always. I hope listeners will enjoy this as much as we did while making it. “