Mila Tujhe: Prateeksha Srivastava on her first Bollywood duet from Aap Jaisa Koi

Speaking about the experience, Prateeksha tells Indulge, “Technically, this isn’t my Bollywood debut, but it is my first duet in the industry. Lyricist Raj Shekhar sir initially approached me to record a demo, and after that, I honestly didn’t know what would come of it. It was only three years later that I found out the song had been locked for the film.”

When asked how working on Mila Tujhe differed from her independent music journey, she explains, “Singing someone else’s composition is about embracing their vision and making it your own. It’s quite different from creating my own singles. In film music, you have to own the words and melody, even if they’re not yours, and sing them with conviction. The approach is very distinct from indie music.”

Ask her about her biggest Bollywood musical influences growing up, and she shares, “I’m deeply inspired by legendary artistes like Asha Bhosleji, Hemant Kumarji, and Madan Mohanji. But above all, my father, who is also my music guru, has been the biggest influence on my musical journey. Looking ahead, I’d love to collaborate with Amit Trivedi, AR Rahman, and Santhosh Narayanan.”

Prateeksha had also composed and penned the lyrics for the song, Aankh for Sunidhi Chauhan. Recalling that experience, Prateeksha says, “Aankh was a magical experience. I never imagined that Sunidhiji would end up singing the song. I created it with a strong thematic vision, but didn’t expect it to reach this level, though it was always a dream. The process was incredibly rewarding because we had complete creative freedom in lyrics, composition, and music. Any artiste knows that this freedom is more fulfilling than the final output itself.”

The singer is known to always push the boundaries and her works including Naino Ki Toh Baat, Tum Jo Ho Yahaan, and Khamakhaa, are testimony to that. “I don’t limit myself to one genre. I’m a multi-genre artiste because I’ve never been able to choose just one style. Singing is my most natural mode of expression since I started with it, and it remains central to my identity as an artiste.”

Asked about what’s coming next, she shares, “I have many projects lined up, but for now, I’m excited to independently release my debut EP, Tiny Truths. The songs are simple, and I’ve wanted to create a collection of straightforward, honest tracks for some time. I’m really thrilled to finally bring this project to life.”

