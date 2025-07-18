Singer Vasu Raina drops Farebi, a surreal soundtrack on heartbreak

With Farebi, Vasu Raina steps into the spotlight as a recording artiste, marking his major label debut with Warner Music India in style. Equal parts playful and poignant, the track is a bittersweet ode to the people who waltz into our lives, stir up a storm, and somehow leave us thankful for the wreckage. It’s love, deception, and drama, all served with a knowing smile.

Singer Vasu Raina's latest is Farebi, a song love, deception and drama

Rooted in vulnerability and wrapped in theatrical flair, Farebi doesn’t wallow in heartbreak — it dances through it. There’s no resentment here, just a gentle acknowledgment that sometimes, even heartbreakers are unforgettable. Maybe we’ve all loved a farebi. Maybe we’ve been one, too.

The music video extends the cinematic universe first glimpsed in Maharani, where Raina captured hearts with his compelling screen presence, despite having no part in the music then. Now, Farebi picks up right where that story left off. Set in a chaotic hospital teetering between tragedy and farce, it kicks off with a wildly mistaken delivery: a human heart swapped for a tiffin packed with samosas. What unfolds is a fever dream of satire and spectacle , a wildly imaginative ride through the absurdities of love.

“Farebi started as a quiet thought, a little emotional check-in, and grew into something playful, theatrical, and deeply human,” says Raina. “From the idea of a samosa-filled heart to the raw, conversational lyrics, I wanted the song to carry heartbreak with a wink. Working with Warner Music India meant I could stay true to that vision, honest, a bit absurd, and deeply personal.”

The video also reunites Raina with Maharani co-stars Karun and Lambo Drive, blurring the lines between fiction and friendship. That camaraderie, both onscreen and off, forms the emotional bedrock of this unusual sequel, a story stitched together by real bonds and creative trust.

Directed by the dynamic minds at Khopcha Films, Farebi is a testament to what happens when sharp storytelling meets fearless imagination. At a time when music is about more than just sound, when narrative, humour, and identity all matter, this release feels as timely as it is unforgettable.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress