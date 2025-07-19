Rapper Panther talks Manwa, UP roots, and crafting authentic hip-hop
Anubhav Shukla, known to the world as Panther, is not just another rapper riding the hip-hop wave. Since winning hearts on MTV Hustle with his raw storytelling and unapologetic authenticity, Panther has continued to evolve — from street cyphers to heartfelt ballads. His latest single Manwa takes yet another turn, embracing love and melody riding around Thailand while staying rooted in his desi heritage. In this candid conversation, Panther talks about Manwa, his journey from small-town Uttar Pradesh to national stages and why he refuses to follow any formula except his own.
Anubhav Shukla on his latest single and creative freedom
Manwa shows a completely different side of you compared to your earlier tracks. Did this side surprise you?
I’ve been doing melodic stuff for quite a while now. Even back when I was on Hustle, I did a few singles that were love songs or heartbreak songs. So, it wasn’t totally new. But what’s different with Manwa is that I’ve been trying to create this new sub-genre called Awadhi Pop. Being from Lucknow — or Awadh — there’s a different soundscape and dialect I wanted to bring into my music. That’s what Manwa represents — a highlight of that idea.
People really got to know you through MTV Hustle. How did being on such a platform shape you as an artiste and what has changed in your music or mindset since then?
Before Hustle, I’d been making music for about six or seven years in a small UP town with no exposure. Getting on TV gave me access to a nationwide audience — from a thousand views to millions — which is what every artiste dreams of. Beyond the exposure, it taught me to work under pressure, write quickly and I also got to learn from legends like Badshah and EPR Iyer. Their guidance and stories really shaped how I look at my own journey.
Your songs always carry a strong sense of your UP roots. How do you bring that local flavour into music that still feels global and relatable?
I don’t even have to try — it’s who I am. It’s in my soul, my head, my heart. I don’t act it out or plan it. I just express myself and it comes through naturally.
From Parinda to Pahiye to Manwa, your music keeps evolving. How do you keep yourself inspired and avoid repeating the same formula?
Because I don’t make formula music. I create what I love. I don’t take opinions — not from my manager, not my woman or my team. If I feel like listening to it before and after it releases, that’s all that matters. I like experimenting — sometimes it’s pop, sometimes street, sometimes sad. It’s always me — I make what I feel like hearing.
The music video for Manwa is full of sunshine and love, shot beautifully in Thailand. How much of the video’s concept came from you and what was that experience like?
Manwa had been sitting on my hard drive for three or four years in a different version. When I finally reworked it, I felt the drop in the song demanded a proper video. I came up with the concept — I wanted it to feel like travel, love, sunshine. We chose Thailand because of its beauty and vibe and I’m really proud of how summery and bright it turned out.
Your lyrics are often praised for being honest and poetic. Do you write purely from personal experiences or do you also draw from others’ stories?
It’s not fixed. Mostly it’s my perspective and experiences, but sometimes it’s inspired by stories people around me share. Sometimes it’s my own pain, sometimes someone else’s. But it’s always real.
Hip-hop is bigger than ever, but still competitive. What do you feel sets you apart in this crowded space?
What sets me apart is my story. I come from a small UP village where there was no hip-hop. Five years ago, I was alone doing cyphers, raising the voice of my people. I tell stories no one else can — about the places and culture I come from — and that’s what makes me different.
Manwa is now streaming on all audio platforms.
Written by Isha Parvatiyar