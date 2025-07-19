Rapper Panther talks Manwa, UP roots, and crafting authentic hip-hop

A

Before Hustle, I’d been making music for about six or seven years in a small UP town with no exposure. Getting on TV gave me access to a nationwide audience — from a thousand views to millions — which is what every artiste dreams of. Beyond the exposure, it taught me to work under pressure, write quickly and I also got to learn from legends like Badshah and EPR Iyer. Their guidance and stories really shaped how I look at my own journey.