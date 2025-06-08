Sunny Kaushal brings his Punjabi munda flamboyancy to his rap track, Mid Air Freeverse

Talking about his new song, Sunny shares, "It’s a super fun track, and I’ve poured my heart into it. I genuinely had a great time creating it, and I really hope fans and listeners enjoy it just as much while listening."

So far, Sunny Kaushal has shown his dynamic side with his performances in Shiddat, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Mili, and others. But, Mid Air Freeverse showcases him in an unexpected and free-spirited avatar, something that's never-seen-before by the audience. A day ago, Sunny treated his viewers with the song's teaser, giving a glimpse of what's to come. Not only did it raise curiosity among his fans, but left them mind-blown with his appearance.

Amid the growing trend of Punjabi music, do you think Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse could become another trending hit?

