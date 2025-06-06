Vismay Patel's new song Mile Tum is the perfect track for those in love

"’Mile Tum is about finding that one person who makes life feel less scattered and the stillness that comes after the chaos,” shares Vismay while talking about the inspiration. "It's that moment when you realise you’ve found the one - it’s simple, easy and comforting. This track comes from a personal place. I wanted to try and put into words the feeling of finally being okay and finding peace. I hope Mile Tum offers a silent moment of calm and a reminder that love doesn’t have to be loud to feel true.”

A combination of soft pop and indie soul, Mile Tum is main character energy with a side of low-key heartbreak, if you’ve not found love yet. But it also gives hope because the love will sound like this song when you find the right person. His discography keeps growing, and so does the emotional damage (in the best way). So go on, close your eyes, hit play, and let ‘Mile Tum’ soundtrack your softest moments.

