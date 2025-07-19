Shubh drops ‘Together’ — a genre-defying love anthem

Independent Punjabi music sensation Shubh, known for his genre-defying artistry and consistently ranked among the top 10 most streamed Indian artists, unveils his latest musical offering— Together. This emotionally resonant ballad marks a defining moment in his creative evolution, further proving why he continues to dominate playlists and hearts across the globe.

Shubh’s new song Together combines Latin vibes, Punjabi soul and heartfelt lyrics

With a track record of delivering hard-hitting anthems like Supreme, Cheques, and We Rollin, Shubh once again demonstrates his ability to seamlessly navigate between fiery hip-hop and tender ballads. Together finds its place among his most heartfelt releases, joining the ranks of fan-favourites such as No Love, Fell For You, You And Me, Her, and Once Love—each a testament to his deep emotional range.

Infused with smooth Latin guitar riffs, rich Punjabi folk undertones, and a lyrical narrative that feels both intimate and universal, Together is a sonic love letter. Shubh’s distinct flow, emotive delivery, and magnetic melodies bring to life a love story that’s as timeless as it is contemporary. The track captures the joy of shared moments and the strength found in unity—an anthem for those who believe in the enduring power of connection, no matter how fast the world spins.

“This song is about the genuine connections we forge with one another. It’s a celebration of love that’s real and lasting. I hope it inspires listeners to appreciate all of their relationships and be grateful for the present moment,” says Shubh.

Together follows a string of monumental achievements in 2025. Earlier this year, Shubh dropped his sophomore album Sicario, a 10-track sonic rollercoaster that debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and has since garnered over 250 million streams worldwide. The album fluidly moves from the raw energy of Buckle Up and Reckless to the lyrical warmth of Aura, Bars, and Fell For You, blending Punjabi poetry with sleek, modern production.

Riding high on this momentum, Shubh released Supreme in April—a bold anthem that took over charts within days. It debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, shot to No. 1 on Apple Music in both India and Canada, and claimed the No. 3 spot on Spotify India, currently clocking over 1 million daily streams.

And the journey doesn’t stop there. Shubh is set to kick off The Supreme Tour across North America next month, taking his magnetic live energy to international stages.

As Shubh continues to push sonic boundaries, Together emerges as more than just a song—it’s a moment. A mood. A reminder to slow down and savour the connections that hold us close. Whether you're celebrating love or simply craving a quiet reflection, this track is poised to become a global playlist staple.

Together is streaming on all major platforms.

