Dhaval Kothari’s Saaje Saaje blends Gujarati folk with contemporary sounds

Throwing light on the song's inception, Dhaval shares with Indulge, “It all began during a jam session. I started singing Waari Waari Jaaun Main Pee Ki Chhab pe Mein Waari Jaaun Re, and musician Bharat Rajeevan and I instantly felt the hook had something magical as it was catchy, repetitive, and sticky. That one line became the seed for Saaje Saaje. We evolved it from there, keeping the core folk essence while layering it with pop and R&B influences. It’s a sound that feels unexplored in Gujarati music, and we knew we had to follow that instinct.”

Talking about the creative process, Dhaval adds, “I’ve been releasing music since 2015, and what’s always connected me to my audience is emotion, especially nostalgia and love, which are at the heart of Gujarati folk music. It’s music that’s lived, felt, and deeply relatable. With Saaje Saaje, we wanted to tap into that spirit, which is why we included Va Vaya Ne Vadar, a traditional folk piece, as a surprise element at the end. It brings a wave of nostalgia and fuses beautifully with the pop-R&B sound we’ve crafted. The blend feels new and exciting.”

The music video adds another layer of authenticity. Shot in Kumbharwada, a 400-year-old Gujarati settlement in Dharavi, and at the iconic Dhobi Ghat, the visuals ground the song in real spaces and community energy. “The track is fresh and colourful, so we wanted the video to reflect that same energy, not through elaborate sets, but through real people,” Dhaval explains. “Singing Va Vaya Ne Vadar in the narrow alleys, people spontaneously joined in. That moment was raw and emotional. We also filmed some contrasting shots at Dhobi Ghat. Throughout the video, you’ll see a blend of modern style and traditional aesthetics. Creative director Umesh Vishisht and I worked closely on developing my look to reflect this new sonic direction, colourful, rooted, yet contemporary. Saaje Saaje is more than a song; it’s a musical and visual statement. And I’m so glad people are connecting with it.”

When asked about the importance of staying connected to one’s roots in today’s fast-paced world, Dhaval reflects, “Your roots define who you are. For me, connecting with culture isn’t a trend; it’s personal. I grew up listening to folk music from my 94-year-old grandmother, immersed in Gujarati and Rajasthani traditions. Being from Indore, a place rich in cultural diversity, I was always exposed to different regional sounds. That curiosity shaped me. I’m also trained in Indian classical music, so folk and classical influences naturally flow into my work. Even today, I continue to perform traditional Garbas and folk songs. But with Saaje Saaje, I’m building a sound that honours the past while speaking to the future, keeping culture alive not by preserving it unchanged, but by evolving it for a new generation.”

This philosophy also inspired his ongoing musical series, #FolkTales. “It began in 2015 and was inspired by my roots, my mom, my grandmother, and the folk songs I grew up with. I’ve had the privilege of learning from maestros like Pandit Ajay Pohankar, Shri Gautam Kale, and currently, Nirali Kartik ji from the Mewati Gharana of Pandit Jasraj ji. These teachings have grounded me in classical tradition while fueling a contemporary outlook. Folk Tales is about storytelling, like fairy tales, but through folk music. These songs carry the emotions and histories of real people, passed down through generations. That’s what makes folk music so powerful. Over the years, the series has reached millions, with tracks like Kaho Poonam Na, Jode Rehjo Raaj, and Kon Halave Limdi continuing to resonate and be discovered.”

So, what’s next for Dhaval? “There’s a lot of new music coming that continues in the same sonic direction as Saaje Saaje, rooted yet modern. I’m currently working on multiple tracks with Bharat Rajeevan, who’s an incredibly talented collaborator. His track Finding Her is already making waves on Spotify. We’ve found a strong creative rhythm together, and we have four to five songs in the pipeline that carry the same emotional and musical energy. This feels like the start of a new chapter, and I’m genuinely excited about what lies ahead.”

