Ed Sheeran praises Arijit Singh in a lengthy post after Sapphire new version

Ed took to Instagram on Thursday to post: "One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see @arijitsingh for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire. It was a 24 hour trip, and felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a 5 and a half hour drive when we landed, we arrived, Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. talked, ate, drunk coffee. then once we were in the studio he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar. We then went on a late night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijits bike and my dad on the back of his securities. We listened to prayer by the river and talked about music. it was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career, and was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song, but beginning of something bigger. i love this version of the song, its the one i listen to every morning with my daughters, because i love Arijits voice, tone, flow and rhythm. i hope you feel the same way i do about it. thank you Arijit for your time, grace and talent. Sapphire feat. Arijit out now on all platforms."