Arijit Singh tops Spotify charts with 151 million followers; beats Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

Arijit Singh has made history by becoming the most-followed artist on Spotify, surpassing global music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. With over 151 million followers on the streaming platform, the Indian playback singer has cemented his place as a global music powerhouse, according to data compiled by Chartmasters and Volt.fm.

Taylor Swift follows in second place with 139.6 million followers, while Ed Sheeran holds third with 121 million

Other top-ranking artists include Billie Eilish (114 million), The Weeknd (107.3 million), Ariana Grande (105.9 million), Eminem (101.7 million), Drake (99.7 million), Bad Bunny (97.3 million), and Justin Bieber (83.1 million).

A.R. Rahman ranks 14th with 65.6 million followers, Pritam is 21st with 53.4 million, and Neha Kakkar comes in at 25th with 48.5 million. Music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar also feature in the rankings with 22 million and 16 million followers respectively.