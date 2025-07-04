Arijit Singh tops Spotify charts with 151 million followers; beats Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

Arijit Singh has made history by becoming the most-followed artist on Spotify, surpassing global music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. With over 151 million followers on the streaming platform, the Indian playback singer has cemented his place as a global music powerhouse, according to data compiled by Chartmasters and Volt.fm.
Other top-ranking artists include Billie Eilish (114 million), The Weeknd (107.3 million), Ariana Grande (105.9 million), Eminem (101.7 million), Drake (99.7 million), Bad Bunny (97.3 million), and Justin Bieber (83.1 million).
A.R. Rahman ranks 14th with 65.6 million followers, Pritam is 21st with 53.4 million, and Neha Kakkar comes in at 25th with 48.5 million. Music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar also feature in the rankings with 22 million and 16 million followers respectively.
However, Spotify’s monthly listener count paints a different picture. While Arijit leads in total followers, he has 47.4 million monthly listeners—less than The Weeknd (112.2 million), Ed Sheeran (98.4 million), Billie Eilish (95.1 million), and Taylor Swift (82.3 million). This distinction highlights the difference between long-term fan loyalty (followers) and current streaming popularity (listeners).
Arijit Singh’s rise in the Indian music industry has been nothing short of phenomenal. He first appeared on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and became a household name after the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. Since then, he has delivered a string of emotionally resonant hits like Channa Mereya, Raabta, Kesariya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.