Arijit Singh charges INR 2 crores for a show? Producer Monty Sharma reveals...

Arijit Singh's fees for singing one song has led to several sets of rumours and whispers across the industry. Several of his colleagues and producers have often hinted that Arijit Singh is the highest paid singer in the Indian music industry.

Arijit Singh's concerts end up getting overbooked, with fans eagerly witing to buy the early bird tickets, which gets sold out in minutes.

Arijit's tickets usually start from a range of INR 1500-5000, and goes up till 20-25K if not more, but do we really know how much he charges for a show. Music composer Monty Sharma just talked about Arijit Singh on a show and even addressed his fees.

Does Arijit Singh really charge Rs 2 crore per song?

Yes, Arijit Singh reportedly does charge Rs 2 crore for a performance or a show. Monty revealed Arijit Singh's fees per show and said, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for six hours straight. Now, he charges INR 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So, if someone wants to do a show, they do give INR 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the radio or on television; now, people have it on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."