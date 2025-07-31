Arijit Singh charges INR 2 crores for a show? Producer Monty Sharma reveals...

Arijit Singh's fees for singing one song has led to several sets of rumours and whispers across the industry. Several of his colleagues and producers have often hinted that Arijit Singh is the highest paid singer in the Indian music industry.
Arijit Singh's concerts end up getting overbooked, with fans eagerly witing to buy the early bird tickets, which gets sold out in minutes.
Arijit's tickets usually start from a range of INR 1500-5000, and goes up till 20-25K if not more, but do we really know how much he charges for a show. Music composer Monty Sharma just talked about Arijit Singh on a show and even addressed his fees.
Yes, Arijit Singh reportedly does charge Rs 2 crore for a performance or a show. Monty revealed Arijit Singh's fees per show and said, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for six hours straight. Now, he charges INR 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So, if someone wants to do a show, they do give INR 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the radio or on television; now, people have it on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."
Recalling how things have changed in the music industry, Monty revealed how everything has evolved over a period of time. He recalled that earlier it was possible to record a complete song for INR 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge INR 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song.”
Music composer Monty Sharma gained recognition for arrangement of tracks in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, including the popular number Nimbooda Nimbooda, where Sanjay Leela Bhansali noticed his talent.
He later composed the background scores for Bhansali's films like Devdas (2002) and Black (2005), and received major critical acclaim. Monty made his debut as a music director with Saawariya (2007), another Bhansali film and went on to compose music for films like Chamku, Naughty@40, Run Bhola Run, Spark and more.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.