Karan Kulkarni kicks off his debut EP One with a single ‘Iraade’

A major shift for Karan has been working without the constant deadlines of the film and advertising world. “Not having a deadline has allowed me to reflect back on what I’ve done; I’m allowed to fail, and allowed to express what I want to,” he explains. This freedom allowed him to blend his wide musical influences — from Jazz to drum and bass — into tracks like Iraade, which was released recently. “It has a catchy, repetitive hook, but also has a whole soundscape of glitchy textures in the back… slap bass, recorded and manipulated sounds, synths, a fretless bass lick. All of which I’ve played and edited and placed around what seems like a simple, vocal pop hook.”