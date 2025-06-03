Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP Veer Mere

After the release of Aahista, singer-songwriter and producer-composer Savera is back with Veer Mere, the second offering from his highly awaited debut independent EP Strongest Boy Alive. The emotional song brings Savera back together with Punjabi singer Burrah, the pair’s second collaboration since the massively popular Dil Mera, which won the hearts of listeners and trended heavily on Instagram.

Savera reveals emotional new single Veer Mere with Burrah

Veer Mere is an emotionally profound journey of loss, love and the weight of unexpressed emotions. It is a foray into the moving experience of loving someone without completely understanding their battles, and the process of dealing with the unresolved questions that remain behind. In its soothing melodies and poignant words, the song becomes a moving tribute to those who are gone, and the healing we need in their absence.

Savera shares his personal connection to the track, stating, “Veer Mere is an elegy for my brother. He was a free spirit, full of life. It came as a shock to my family when we heard that he took his life. For years, I carried confusion and heartache, constantly asking myself why. I’d tried to write about it before, but fear always stopped me. When I finally came back to the idea, I made one clear decision: I wouldn’t sing it. I knew the only voice I could trust with something this personal was Burrah’s. Writing this song has been cathartic, not just for me, but for both of us. Veer Mere is about trying to make sense of someone’s silence and choosing love, even in their absence. This song is dedicated to Richard and Sardar KN Singh.”

Veer Mere can be streamed on every major platform. The entire EP, Strongest Boy Alive, a seven-tracker EP, will be released this month. This intensely personal and introspective work, written, produced and composed by Savera entirely, is sure to be a moving reflection of his artistic growth.