‘Dune: Awakening’ early access and global release times confirmed

Originally slated for a May 2025 release, Dune: Awakening saw a slight delay—but the payoff looks promising. Set on a reimagined Arrakis, the game blends deep survival mechanics with MMO elements. Players must monitor hydration, body temperature, and environmental threats while navigating a world filled with rival factions, shifting alliances, and iconic creatures from the Dune universe. It’s not just about staying alive. It’s about thriving—and maybe conquering.

Here’s the breakdown for those weighing their options:

Standard Edition – Base game only

Deluxe Edition – $69.99 / (approx)

Ultimate Edition – $89.99 (approx)

While these price tags might make some hesitate, the Early Access window offers a solid jumpstart for dedicated fans. But is early access worth it? That depends on your enthusiasm for Arrakis. Five days can mean serious progress—especially in a survival MMO where territory and resources are at stake. Just don’t forget real-world survival. No game is worth losing sleep—or hydration—over. With Dune: Awakening, Funcom invites players to script their own story on the sands of Arrakis. Whether you pay extra to go early or join on launch day, one thing’s clear: This is not a game for the faint-hearted.