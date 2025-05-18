GTA V ships another 5 million units this quarter — 11 years on and still unstoppable

GTA V refuses to ride off into the sunset. Rockstar Games’ flagship title has added another 5 million units to its tally in the past quarter alone, according to parent company Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings report. This bumps the lifetime ‘sold-in’ figure — which includes retailer stock not yet sold to consumers — to a staggering 215 million units globally.
That’s right — Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, continues to pull in blockbuster numbers even as players hold their breath for GTA VI. According to Take-Two, the game has managed to move 5 million copies every quarter this fiscal year, maintaining a consistent sales momentum that’s unheard of in the gaming world. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2, another open-world epic from Rockstar, has also flexed its staying power.
The Western-themed title sold 4 million units this past quarter, bringing its lifetime total to 64 million. Not bad for a game that Rockstar hasn’t meaningfully updated in years. In fact, RDR2 holds the distinction of being the best-selling game in the U.S. over the past seven years based on dollar sales — despite minimal post-launch support.
On the other hand, GTA Online continues to receive regular updates and remains a lucrative cash cow for the studio. This ecosystem, fuelled by in-game purchases and live events, is a large part of why GTA V hasn’t slowed down — it’s a content machine that keeps players engaged. Speaking during the company’s earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hailed GTA V as the ‘standard-bearer for our industry’, underscoring the game’s continued cultural and commercial relevance.
With GTA VI officially on the horizon and expected to release in 2025, many speculated that GTA V might finally begin its descent. But the numbers suggest otherwise: fans are still buying, replaying, and immersing themselves in Los Santos like it’s 2013 all over again.