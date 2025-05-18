GTA V ships another 5 million units this quarter — 11 years on and still unstoppable

That’s right — Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, continues to pull in blockbuster numbers even as players hold their breath for GTA VI. According to Take-Two, the game has managed to move 5 million copies every quarter this fiscal year, maintaining a consistent sales momentum that’s unheard of in the gaming world. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2, another open-world epic from Rockstar, has also flexed its staying power.

The Western-themed title sold 4 million units this past quarter, bringing its lifetime total to 64 million. Not bad for a game that Rockstar hasn’t meaningfully updated in years. In fact, RDR2 holds the distinction of being the best-selling game in the U.S. over the past seven years based on dollar sales — despite minimal post-launch support.