Gadgets

Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders begin in India

The Switch 2 is set to bring some impressive hardware upgrades
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Gamers in India might soon get a sneak peek at Nintendo’s next big thing, even before the console officially arrives in the country. While there’s been no official word on when the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in India, pre-orders for the highly anticipated console have quietly started, indicating a strong buzz and growing excitement.

Nintendo Switch 2 game listings spotted on e-commerce site

Even though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the Switch 2’s launch in India, retailers are forging ahead. The Indian e-commerce site Games The Shop is now offering several Switch 2 titles for pre-order, including Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut and Hogwarts Legacy. These games are set to release globally on June 5, also when the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to debut worldwide.

Games from Sega and Warner Bros. now listed for India

Publishers like Sega and Warner Bros. are among the first to jump on board, listing their games for Indian gamers. Here’s what you can pre-order:

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – INR 3,499

Sonic X Shadow Generations – INR 3,499

Raidou: Remastered – The Mystery of the Soulless Army – INR 3,499

Hogwarts Legacy – INR 3,999

Split Fiction – INR 3,999

Despite the growing excitement, Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements about a release in India. One potential roadblock could be the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which has previously complicated the company’s entry into the market.

Nintendo Switch 2 offers display, speed and AI upgrades

The Switch 2 is set to bring some impressive hardware upgrades, like support for 4K resolution at 60fps and even up to 120fps at 1080p/1440p, which is a significant leap from what the original could do. Rumour has it that it will also include AI upscaling for better graphics, a bigger OLED display, and longer battery life. With these enhancements, it’s shaping up to be a hybrid handheld-console ready to take on the next generation of competitors.

Nintendo Switch 2
Apple launches CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, upgrades Siri controls
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders
Nintendo Switch 2 India

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com