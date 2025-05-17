Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders begin in India

Gamers in India might soon get a sneak peek at Nintendo’s next big thing, even before the console officially arrives in the country. While there’s been no official word on when the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in India, pre-orders for the highly anticipated console have quietly started, indicating a strong buzz and growing excitement.
Even though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the Switch 2’s launch in India, retailers are forging ahead. The Indian e-commerce site Games The Shop is now offering several Switch 2 titles for pre-order, including Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut and Hogwarts Legacy. These games are set to release globally on June 5, also when the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to debut worldwide.
Publishers like Sega and Warner Bros. are among the first to jump on board, listing their games for Indian gamers. Here’s what you can pre-order:
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – INR 3,499
Sonic X Shadow Generations – INR 3,499
Raidou: Remastered – The Mystery of the Soulless Army – INR 3,499
Hogwarts Legacy – INR 3,999
Split Fiction – INR 3,999
Despite the growing excitement, Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements about a release in India. One potential roadblock could be the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which has previously complicated the company’s entry into the market.
The Switch 2 is set to bring some impressive hardware upgrades, like support for 4K resolution at 60fps and even up to 120fps at 1080p/1440p, which is a significant leap from what the original could do. Rumour has it that it will also include AI upscaling for better graphics, a bigger OLED display, and longer battery life. With these enhancements, it’s shaping up to be a hybrid handheld-console ready to take on the next generation of competitors.