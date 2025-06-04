What does the band name The Ramones really mean? Fans find out after 51 years

The mystery recently sparked a lively discussion on Reddit, where one curious fan asked, “How did ‘the Ramones’ come up with their name? I know I could Google it, but I’m feeling a bit lazy, and I’m sure someone here knows the answer.” That simple question sent the internet tumbling down a fascinating rabbit hole of punk trivia.

As it turns out, the answer traces back to none other than The Beatles. Several fans pointed out that “By the late 60s, to avoid fans and general Beatle-mania, Paul McCartney and later his wife, Linda McCartney, would check into hotel rooms under the false names Mr. and Mrs. Ramone.”