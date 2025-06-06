Jonita Gandhi's Beparwai: A deep dive with India's playback princess on music & audiences
She barely needs any introduction. Bollywood loves her. So does Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood and pretty much every major film industry. And why wouldn’t they? She’s talented, en vogue and a scene stealer whenever she is on stage.
Singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi is carving her way to the top with every successive release. The Breakup Song, Arabic Kuthu, Deva Deva and Vida Karo are only a few among the long list of viral Indian film songs that she has lent her skills to. But that hasn’t stopped Jonita from finding her voice beyond films. The chanteuse has been thriving with her indie releases as well. Be it her Love Like That EP from last year or the soulful Channa (feat Gurfateh Pirzada) from earlier this year, Jonita always finds a way into everyone’s playlists, let alone their heart. Jonita’s ability to blend into languages is also no joke! With singing credits in over 10 languages, we wonder if there is something she cannot do?
Right after her performance in Bengaluru recently, Jonita is now gearing up to release yet another song, Beparwai, which she has been giving teasers of during her live performances. We caught up with Jonita ahead of this release and learnt much about Beparwai’s meaning and making, her process of slipping into different languages, her ‘pinch-me moment’ in Bengaluru, a possible foray into acting; and meeting and performing with Ed Sheeran!
You recently performed in Bengaluru. What are your favourite things to do when you come here? Any specific memory or emotion related to the city?
Bengaluru has such an amazing vibe – so musical, so lively! The audiences here are super enthusiastic, and that energy is infectious. I love the food scene here (dosa runs to The Rameshwaram Café are a must!) and just how green the city is. One of my favorite memories is performing my solo ticketed concert at Phoenix Mall a little while ago. The crowd sang every word and it was one of those ‘pinch me’ moments I’ll never forge
You’ve been teasing us with bits of Beparwai in your live performances. Tell us about its inspiration and what you want to portray or talk about through it?
'Beparwai' is a song that's really close to my heart. It taps into a very raw emotion of letting go of things you can't control and learning to protect your peace. I've always felt like music is one of the best ways to process emotions, and Beparwai was created on a day that I was feeling a little frustrated. I was in the studio venting with Mitika (Kanwar) and Yanchan Produced, and that's how this song was conceived. Performing it live and seeing the reaction even before its official release has been incredibly rewarding. It's like people instantly get the emotion, and that's everything I could hope for.
You’re a singer with a variety of vocal talents. How do you keep your creativity flowing and take care of your vocal health?
Thank you! I think the key is balance. I try to stay creatively inspired by listening to all kinds of music, different languages, genres, and cultures. Collaborating with other artistes is also something that keeps me on my toes creatively. For vocal health, hydration is a non-negotiable! I also try to keep my voice warm by practicing, especially on tour. Mental wellness also plays a huge role, because a relaxed mind leads to a relaxed voice.
You slip into all the languages seamlessly! How do you do it? What’s the process like and how many languages can you actually speak?
It’s definitely been a learning curve, but a beautiful one. I usually start with a phonetic breakdown of the lyrics and work closely with lyricists and coaches to understand the emotion and pronunciation. It’s so important to respect the language and its musicality. I can speak English, Hindi, and a bit of Punjabi, but I’ve sung in over 10 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali. Singing in different languages expands your emotional and artistic range.
You have expressed interest in building a bigger discography beyond film music. What are some observations that you’ve noticed in both fields?
Yes! While film music is such a huge part of my work, there’s something incredibly personal and freeing about non-film music. Independent music lets you tell your story, unfiltered. I’ve noticed that today’s listeners are more open to non-film music than ever before. Platforms like YouTube and streaming apps have helped break the dependency on cinema. That shift motivates me to explore themes and sounds that are personal and creatively fulfilling, so yes, I’ll definitely be continuing on that path alongside film work.
Growing up in Canada, what helped you stay closer to home and in touch with your roots?
Family played a huge role. My parents made sure I was exposed to Indian music, festivals, language and food. We’d have Bollywood music playing in the house and I used to sing at local cultural events and weddings. That upbringing kept me connected to my roots, even while I was immersed in a completely different culture in Canada. Honestly, it gave me the best of both worlds.
What are your favourite things to do when you’re not doing anything related to music?
I’m a bit of a foodie and love trying new cuisines. I also enjoy travelling, spending time with friends and family and just unwinding with a good movie or show. Recently, I’ve been getting into journaling, which helps me decompress and reflect. And of course, I try to spend a bit of time at the gym!
We also read that there might be a possible foray into acting for you? We did see your acting prowess in the Channa music video earlier this year. Could you give us a bit of insight into that as well?
Haha, thank you! Channa was definitely a fun challenge, I got to explore another side of myself creatively. Acting is something I’ve become more curious about, especially because storytelling has always been at the heart of my music. If the right opportunity comes along, I’d love to give it a shot. But it’s all about authenticity for me, whether it’s a song or a scene, I want to feel genuinely connected to it.
How would you describe your fashion aesthetic?
Effortless with a twist! I love outfits that feel comfortable but still make a statement. My style changes with my mood. Some days it’s sporty and street, other days it’s androgynous or bold and sexy. I also love experimenting with Indian and Indo-Western styles. The goal is always to feel confident and express a part of myself through what I wear.
Finally, what was it like meeting Ed Sheeran earlier this year?
It was surreal! He’s such a grounded and genuine person. One thing that really stayed with me was how passionate he still is about songwriting, even after all his global success. It reminded me that no matter how big the stage gets, it all comes down to the craft. That’s something I want to hold on to always.
Beparwai releases on June 13.