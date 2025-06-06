Jonita Gandhi's Beparwai: A deep dive with India's playback princess on music & audiences

She barely needs any introduction. Bollywood loves her. So does Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood and pretty much every major film industry. And why wouldn’t they? She’s talented, en vogue and a scene stealer whenever she is on stage.

Singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi is carving her way to the top with every successive release. The Breakup Song, Arabic Kuthu, Deva Deva and Vida Karo are only a few among the long list of viral Indian film songs that she has lent her skills to. But that hasn’t stopped Jonita from finding her voice beyond films. The chanteuse has been thriving with her indie releases as well. Be it her Love Like That EP from last year or the soulful Channa (feat Gurfateh Pirzada) from earlier this year, Jonita always finds a way into everyone’s playlists, let alone their heart. Jonita’s ability to blend into languages is also no joke! With singing credits in over 10 languages, we wonder if there is something she cannot do?

Right after her performance in Bengaluru recently, Jonita is now gearing up to release yet another song, Beparwai, which she has been giving teasers of during her live performances. We caught up with Jonita ahead of this release and learnt much about Beparwai’s meaning and making, her process of slipping into different languages, her ‘pinch-me moment’ in Bengaluru, a possible foray into acting; and meeting and performing with Ed Sheeran!