Adnan Sami highlights tragic plight of Pakistani music legends

Famous singer and composer Adnan Sami, an Indian citizen now, was recently filled with deep anguish at the neglect of some top Pakistani music legends in their latter years. In an appearance on a television interview, Adnan spoke openly about the tragic ends met by music legends such as ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, folk singer Reshma and even broached the topic of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Adnan described the “heartbreaking” last days of Mehdi Hassan, regretting the absence of institutional care for the “King of Ghazals” in his hour of need. He disclosed that Reshma, who had such phenomenal popularity too, met a tragic demise. A touching photo aired during the programme, with Adnan sitting with the two artists, highlighted the agony and sufferance they went through.

Asked to explain why respected Pakistani artists tend to suffer such neglect, Adnan replied that though the public has always exhibited great love and respect, the same may not be true about those holding power. He brought to light that many actors and musicians, even highly respected ones, were abandoned to fight illness, poverty and loneliness without proper help from the government or respective institutions.