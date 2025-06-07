Jasmin Sandlas, Sukh E drop Mad Bunny featuring Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon ahead of Jombieland release

Jasmin Sandlas and Sukh E Muzical Doctorz have just unleashed Mad Bunny, the electrifying new track from Jombieland, touted as the first-ever Punjabi zombie comedy. With its infectious beat, playful lyrics, and stunning visuals featuring stars Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon, the song perfectly captures the film’s vibe: chaotic, hilarious, and unapologetically Punjabi.
Crafted by Avvy Sra and Khara, Mad Bunny is anything but shy. Jasmin’s signature vocal flair meshes seamlessly with Sukh E’s cool confidence, creating a high-energy anthem. The music video gives fans a quirky glimpse into the film’s post-apocalyptic setting, showcasing dancing zombies, wild costumes, and captivating choreography.
The creators kicked off the release with a catchy caption, “Mad beat. Mad vibes. The catchiest song of the season is here to make you groove! Jombieland - The First Ever Zombie Comedy From Punjab! The apocalypse kicks off on June 13th.”
Written and directed by Thaparr, Jombieland tells the story of a peaceful Punjabi village turned upside down by a strange virus that turns its inhabitants into flesh-eating zombies. But instead of falling into typical horror clichés, the film promises a whirlwind of humour, drama, romance, and musical fun.
The cast is a powerhouse: Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann lead the chaos, joined by newcomer G Khan and Angira Dhar, with special appearances from Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon.
So whether you’re in it for the undead or just the catchy tunes, Mad Bunny sets the stage. The apocalypse has never looked (or sounded) this entertaining!