Jasmin Sandlas, Sukh E drop Mad Bunny featuring Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon ahead of Jombieland release

Written and directed by Thaparr, Jombieland tells the story of a peaceful Punjabi village turned upside down by a strange virus that turns its inhabitants into flesh-eating zombies. But instead of falling into typical horror clichés, the film promises a whirlwind of humour, drama, romance, and musical fun.

The cast is a powerhouse: Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann lead the chaos, joined by newcomer G Khan and Angira Dhar, with special appearances from Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon.