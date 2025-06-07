Keshav Tyohar speaks about his musical journey and new releases

India’s indie music scene, what was once a niche space outside of Bollywood, is now a thriving movement driven by self-made artistes and stories that feel personal and real.
His latest single, Yeh Shaam, captures fleeting connections and the unspoken pull between strangers. “The song is inspired by moments at house parties and sundowners,” he shares. “You know those times when you see someone across the room — you don’t speak, but you just exchange glances? Yeh Shaam is about that feeling.”
His musical roots run deep. Having trained in Indian classical music since the age of four, he first came into the spotlight in 2015 as a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. “That show gave me a glimpse of the industry. It pushed me to move to Mumbai and learn more,” he says.
Since then, he’s worn many hats — songwriter, producer, collaborator. He worked on MTV Hustle 3.0, producing over 120 tracks in three months. “That experience was intense. We were making three to four tracks a day, 16 hours in the studio. But it made me sharper, faster, better,” he says.
One of his projects to look forward to is his new release on June 21 for World Music Day. “This one is special. It really defines my sound,” he signs off.
Yeh Shaam is streaming on all music platforms.
