Keshav Tyohar speaks about his musical journey and new releases

His latest single, Yeh Shaam, captures fleeting connections and the unspoken pull between strangers. “The song is inspired by moments at house parties and sundowners,” he shares. “You know those times when you see someone across the room — you don’t speak, but you just exchange glances? Yeh Shaam is about that feeling.”

His musical roots run deep. Having trained in Indian classical music since the age of four, he first came into the spotlight in 2015 as a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. “That show gave me a glimpse of the industry. It pushed me to move to Mumbai and learn more,” he says.