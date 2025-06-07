Raagraanis: All-women Indian classical album blends tradition with modern sound and sisterhood

When women come together to make music, it becomes more than just melody—it becomes a movement. Raagraanis is an all-women album that features powerhouse voices like Pratibha Singh Baghel, Varijashree Venugopal, Kalpana Gandharv, Prajakta Shukre, and Himani Kapoor.

Raagraanis: A powerful fusion of Indian classical music and female voices

The album is a heartfelt tribute to the cultural depth of Indian classical music, infused with modern expression and feminine strength.The idea for Raagraanis was born organically. As singer-composer Prajakta Shukre and singer-lyricist Himani Kapoor began creating songs at Namyoho Studios—where they are now co-owners—they realised they were curating something special. “We started by creating one song, and it naturally evolved into an EP,” says Prajakta. Himani pitched the project to Sufiscore. “They loved it, and it all unfolded from there,” she adds.

Each of the five tracks —Jiya Naahi Laage, Bairi Chhaliya, Tere Bina Saawan, Sajan Ghar Aaye, and Saiyaan Na Aaye — is composed in the traditional bandish style, deeply rooted in Indian classical ragas, yet arranged with a fresh, contemporary sound. Prajakta composed the tracks while Himani contributed to the rich and evocative lyrics under the supervision of Namyoho’s main man, Manan Bhardwaj.

But the highlight of Raagraanis lies in its spirit of sisterhood. “Every voice in this album is female. That unsaid support among all the women involved was deeply powerful,” Himani shares. The name Raagraanis itself was conceived during the album’s photoshoot. “Everyone looked like queens,” recalls Himani. “That’s when it hit me — these ‘ranis’ are singing ‘raags.’ It just clicked.”

The singers are now taking the album on a four-city tour—including Mumbai and Delhi—where audiences will get to experience these songs live, along with unplugged renditions of their most loved performances. “It’s about bringing this album to life and celebrating it with our listeners,” they say.

Reflecting on the process, both artistes speak of immense learning and joy. “From recording with live musicians like Arshad Khan on esraj, Varad Kathapurkar on flute, and ID Rao on saxophone along with guitarists Swapnomoy Chowdhury and Madhavan, to brainstorming lyrics and arrangements—every moment has been unforgettable,” says Himani.The songs were mixed and mastered by Himanshu Shirlekar, ensuring a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary sounds,

Raagraanis is more than a collection of songs. “It is a celebration of heritage, innovation, and above all, female creativity. And this is just the beginning,” they say. The duo is already working on a new folk-inspired EP, though it won’t be women-centric this time.

