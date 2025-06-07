Sid Sriram unveils bilingual love anthem Kanne/En Kadhaa in Tamil and Telugu

Sid Sriram continues his journey of redefining Indian independent music with the release of his latest track, Kanne/En Kadhaa, a soulful romantic ballad available in both Tamil (En Kadhaa) and Telugu (Kanne). Dropping on June 6, the song marks his second release under his groundbreaking partnership with Warner Music India, following April’s devotional single Sivanar.
Blending traditional sensibilities with a modern sonic landscape, Kanne/En Kadhaa delves into the raw, transformative experience of love — a space where clarity gives way to deep emotion. The track is entirely composed, produced, and sung by Sid Sriram, with poignant lyrics co-written by Vivek (Tamil) and Kittu Vissapragada (Telugu). Staying true to his artistic ethos, Sid creates a musical experience that speaks beyond language, inviting listeners into an emotional world driven by feeling rather than form.
Kanne/En Kadhaa is a deeply personal piece of music for me,” Sid shares. “It captures the overwhelming beauty of being lost in love — where the mind quiets and only emotion remains. It’s an honor to continue this journey with Warner Music India and share this story with the world.”
A trailblazer in the Indian music scene, Sid Sriram has built a bridge between classical South Indian music and global contemporary soundscapes. From film blockbusters like Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise) and Kannaana Kanney (Viswasam), to indie hits like Adiye and Sivanar, Sid’s work spans languages and genres, earning him hundreds of millions of streams and a devoted worldwide following.
In 2024, he made history as the first South Indian artiste to perform at Coachella, underscoring his growing global influence. With more genre-blending releases set for 2025, Sid Sriram continues to push artistic boundaries, connecting audiences through the universal language of music.