Sid Sriram unveils bilingual love anthem Kanne/En Kadhaa in Tamil and Telugu

Blending traditional sensibilities with a modern sonic landscape, Kanne/En Kadhaa delves into the raw, transformative experience of love — a space where clarity gives way to deep emotion. The track is entirely composed, produced, and sung by Sid Sriram, with poignant lyrics co-written by Vivek (Tamil) and Kittu Vissapragada (Telugu). Staying true to his artistic ethos, Sid creates a musical experience that speaks beyond language, inviting listeners into an emotional world driven by feeling rather than form.

Kanne/En Kadhaa is a deeply personal piece of music for me,” Sid shares. “It captures the overwhelming beauty of being lost in love — where the mind quiets and only emotion remains. It’s an honor to continue this journey with Warner Music India and share this story with the world.”