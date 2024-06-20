World Music Day: Sid Sriram returns to Chennai for a concert after four years, calls it a homecoming

Ever since playback singer Sid Sriram stormed the Indian music scene with Mani Ratnam’s Adiye from Kadal (2013), he has managed to carve a niche for himself with his distinctive singing style. A decade later, the singer, songwriter, and composer is living out of a suitcase, straddling three worlds — films, independent music, and Carnatic music — all with ease.

Born in Chennai and raised in the US, this singer, who has his roots in Carnatic music and is now testing waters with English songs, exploring a global identity, is a true-blue testimony to the adage that music transcends all boundaries and has a universal language. Sid says that he has reached a point in his life where he has fallen so deeply in love with the craft of music that he wants to wake up every morning just to become a better musician with each passing day. Indulge caught up with the singer amid his All Love No Hate World Tour, ahead of his Nee Singham Dhan concert in Chennai this weekend. Excerpts...

You are performing in Chennai after four years. How does it feel to return to your home turf?

It truly feels like a homecoming. There’s a certain energy that my brothers and I bring on stage that I can’t wait to share with my favourite city in the world. The show will be packed with some high-energy pieces, along with intimate and sensitive numbers.

Ever since you began your singing sojourn with Adiye, your career has been on the rise. Did you expect to become a singing sensation in such a short time?

I don’t think so. Adiye was truly a debut for me. And this was not just in terms of taking the plunge into films, but to get an insight into the industry and be welcomed into the world of cinema. Though Adiye was a path-breaking piece of music, it was after Thalli Pogathey that things took off for me.

You grew up at a time when both the doyens of Tamil music, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Isai Puyal AR Rahman were at the peak of their respective careers. Did it shape your taste in music?

I was born in 1990. As far as I remember, I listened to Rahman sir’s soundtrack growing up. In my formative years, it shaped the way I listened to sound and perceived music. As I grew older, I comprehended the way he fused cultures and used synthesisers and rhythms. It felt like worlds colliding in the most beautiful way possible.

I discovered Ilaiyaraaja sir’s music in college, when I stumbled upon Nayakan and its soundtrack. Once I became obsessed with his music, it gave me a new perspective and view on melody and what melody could do without trying to be attention-grabbing. I learned the simplicity of a melody and how that could be emotionally compelling. So at different stages of my life, both geniuses made an impact on me.

And you went on to work with both of them eventually. Does it feel like a sense of accomplishment?

ARR sir, gave me my first break. So, I consider him my guru and mentor. The other day, I was listening to the Bombay album. And to imagine that I have gotten to work in this capacity with the same person who’s created this masterpiece of music feels surreal even today.

My tryst with Ilaiyaraaja sir, began on an emotional note. When I stepped into his studio for the first time, I was reminded of my maternal grandfather, who passed away in 2011. He used to be an arranger, composer, and Carnatic musician. I had heard him talk about studios like the one that Ilaiyaraaja sir had. When I arrived at the recording, a sense of deep warmth swept over me. And then, I got to interact with the maestro. The pace at which he was directing me to sing the song helped me to take the right kind of approach to perceiving melodies. More than accomplishment, it feels like a divine entity that was supposed to happen.