Singer Shashwat Singh on bagging Zamaana Lage from Metro...In Dino
The first song drop, Zamaana Lage from Metro...In Dino is already on everyone's playlist. And a fantastic collaboration that the film is, we didn't expect anything less than this. And to the magical team of Anurag Basu, Pritam and Arijit Singh, Shashwat Singh seems to be the newest addition. The very promising Shashwat, who have gifted funky melodious numbers like Wat Wat Wat, Haan Main Galat, Kesariya and more, has lent his voice to this popular track from Metro...In Dino too. We speak with him about his experience, his reactions on receiving the offer and more.
How was it lending your voice to Zamaana Lage? Did you anticipate it to become such a huge hit in such a short span of time?
I’m grateful and thankful to the audience for the shower of love on us. We were pleasantly surprised at the response .
How was it working with such a powerful musical ensemble?
Everyone on this project is phenomenally talented and I feel very lucky that I’m a part of it. It’s an artist hub, this movie.
What was your first reaction like when you got this offer?
It was a regular day in the studio and when I heard this track before singing I was really taken aback by the ghazal style composition and was not sure what was the idea behind it. Now after its release and success, it’s all becoming clear. Pritam (da) has magic in his compositions.
Sugar Baby from Thug Life also released recently. That's too a milestone moment for you. Which one is closer to your heart?
Definitely, Zamaana Lage is closer to my heart. Sugar Baby was a sweet short ride with 3-4 lines in the whole song. But very grateful to be a part of another great ensemble from the south of India.
I'm sure, as a musician, you have manifested working with Rahman and Pritam. Now those have already been fulfilled, what else are there on the "manifestation" list?
Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin-Jigar, Mithoon, Anurag Saikia. I believe we can create magic together.
Upcoming projects/songs in the pipeline.