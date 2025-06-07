Singer Shashwat Singh on bagging Zamaana Lage from Metro...In Dino

The first song drop, Zamaana Lage from Metro...In Dino is already on everyone's playlist. And a fantastic collaboration that the film is, we didn't expect anything less than this. And to the magical team of Anurag Basu, Pritam and Arijit Singh, Shashwat Singh seems to be the newest addition. The very promising Shashwat, who have gifted funky melodious numbers like Wat Wat Wat, Haan Main Galat, Kesariya and more, has lent his voice to this popular track from Metro...In Dino too. We speak with him about his experience, his reactions on receiving the offer and more.