Aastha Gill on ‘Paapi’, her artistic identity, fashion choices and more

A

The track was really inspired by that strange, emotional space where you know someone isn’t the right choice, yet you still want them? It’s about owning that decision. You’re aware he’s probably not good for you, but you still choose him—and that’s powerful in its own way. That’s where the word Paapi comes in. It’s about calling him that but also calling myself that—embracing both the wrong and the right and being unapologetic about it.