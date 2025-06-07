Aastha Gill on ‘Paapi’, her artistic identity, fashion choices and more
She burst onto the scene with high-energy anthems that became instant chart-toppers — from DJ Wale Babu to Naagin, Aastha Gill has carved a space in India’s pop music landscape with her infectious sound, bold style, and magnetic stage presence. But behind the glamour lies an artist who’s constantly evolving, experimenting, and breaking the mould of what a pop star can be. As she releases her new track Paapi, Aastha sits down with Indulge to talk about her creative process, confidence, personal growth, and what it truly means to be a woman in music today.
Aastha Gill opens up about experimenting with sound, her artistic identity and more
Paapi is very unapologetic and high-energy. What inspired the track?
The track was really inspired by that strange, emotional space where you know someone isn’t the right choice, yet you still want them? It’s about owning that decision. You’re aware he’s probably not good for you, but you still choose him—and that’s powerful in its own way. That’s where the word Paapi comes in. It’s about calling him that but also calling myself that—embracing both the wrong and the right and being unapologetic about it.
What was your vision for the visual narrative of the music video?
Honestly, I didn’t want a heavy storyline. I wanted the visuals to reflect energy, dance, colour, and vibrance. One important element in the track is the tabla, so I brought that into the video—not just as an instrument but almost like a character. The whole idea was to make it a visually striking dance video with elements of glam and beauty, rather than trying to tell a linear story.
From DJ Wale Babu to Naagin to Paapi, how has your sound evolved over the years?
I started over 10 years ago; music as well as people’s tastes—have changed so much since then. Naturally, I’ve had to evolve, adapt, and grow with it. But at the same time, there’s always been this core energy in my music that I never let go of. That OG vibe, that edge—it’s always there, no matter how the sound transforms.
You work closely with Badshah, who also mentored and discovered you. How has that relationship shaped your artistic journey?
Oh, it’s had a massive impact. Before Badshah, I didn’t even believe that this kind of life or career was possible for me. He gave me vision, direction, and most importantly— made me believe in myself. He saw potential in me before I could see it. I was too scared to dream big, or even admit that I wanted this. His mentorship helped me break through mental blocks and take myself seriously as an artist.
Your style is bold and glamorous, much like your music. How does fashion factor into your artistic identity?
Fashion is an extension of my personality—and by extension, my music. Whatever I wear has to make a statement. I love vibrant colours, bold silhouettes, and quirky elements. It’s all very deliberate. If a song doesn’t feel bold or doesn’t have that ‘pop,’ I won’t do it—just like I won’t wear something that doesn’t reflect who I am.
Where do you see the Indian pop industry heading, especially for women artists?
We are 100% going global! The way international artists look at Indian talent has changed drastically—and for the better. I can feel it. I’m getting messages and interest from artists abroad, and they’re curious, respectful, and interested in collaborating. It’s no longer about just Bollywood or playback singing. There’s real interest in independent music and individual artists. It’s an exciting time, especially for women who are bringing strong voices and unique stories into the spotlight.
What have you learned about yourself through your music journey?
One key thing is that being patient isn’t always the answer. Earlier, I used to think patience was everything. But now I know that while it is important, you also have to take action—especially in this industry where things move so fast. You can’t sit back and wait forever. You have to act, or you’ll miss opportunities.
What’s next for you this year?
I’m working on an EP that’s very different from what I’ve done so far. It explores sounds and moods that I haven’t really tapped into before. There are also a couple of exciting collaborations and non-film tracks coming up.
Paapi is streaming on all music platforms.
