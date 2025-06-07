Vedan’s Theruvinte Mon is a raw reflection of life on the streets of India

Vedan, one of the growing independent artistes from Kerala, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video for his powerful rap track, Theruvinte Mon (Son of the Streets). Originally released as an audio single last year, the song now comes to life with visuals that offer a raw and authentic portrayal of street life in India.

Vedan's Theruvinte Mon comes alive with visuals

The music video, directed by Jafar Ali, with cinematography by Hrithwik Sasikumar and editing by Kasyap Bhasker, is set in urban alleyways and local neighborhoods. It captures the energy, daily grind, and emotions of young people growing up in less privileged communities. The visuals highlight themes of brotherhood, family, rebellion, and being true to oneself. This is shown through scenes of close-knit groups, neighbourhood interactions, and intense moments that mirror real experiences. The video adds a powerful visual layer to the song, making it resonate more deeply with audiences.

Theruvinte Mon by Vedan, featuring HRISHI, features themes of resilience, identity, and the struggles of street life. Released in 2024, the song has garnered attention for its raw lyrics and emotive delivery, reflecting the hardships faced by marginalised communities.

The song portrays the journey of individuals who have endured the harsh realities of street life. It emphasizes the transformation of pain into strength, as seen in lines like Innu veena murivu naale arivalle ("Today's wounds become tomorrow's knowledge").

It's inspired by the lives of those who grew up in tough conditions, showing how they find strength and purpose in their background. The song talks about survival, defiance, and loyalty, giving a voice to a generation often ignored.