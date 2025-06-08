Which ones are the top 5 songs from Addison Rae's new album?

Addison Rae’s debut album Addison takes listeners on a journey through shimmering pop anthems, introspective ballads, and high-octane energy. While every track has its moment, five songs rise above the rest.
1. Headphones On
A quiet powerhouse, “Headphones On” closes the album on a note of acceptance. Over a lush, mid-tempo groove, Rae finds solace in music as a refuge: “When I feel the world is too loud, I put my headphones on.”
The self-referential lyrics tie together themes from earlier tracks, celebration, heartbreak, and self-discovery, making it both a fitting finale and an invitation to listeners to step into her sonic world.
2. Fame Is A Gun
With its taut production and defiant lyrics, “Fame Is A Gun” dissects the seductive, and sometimes dangerous, pull of celebrity. Rae confronts the spotlight head-on, singing, “Tell me who I am” and “When you shame me, it makes me want it more.”
It’s the album’s most honest self-portrait: a pop star acknowledging her own complicity in chasing fame, all while wielding it like a weapon.
3. AQUAMARINE
Glittering and fearless, “Aquamarine” pulses with dance-floor confidence. Rae’s vocals glide over propulsive bass and sparkling hook lines as she declares her freedom: “I’m not hiding anymore.” As one of the album’s lead singles, it feels tailor-made for packed festival stages, bright, bold, and undeniably catchy, while hinting at the vulnerability lurking beneath the surface.
4. New York
Opening the album’s upbeat side, “New York” is a love letter to the city that never sleeps. Over a driving beat and shimmering synth stabs, Rae portrays herself as an invincible newcomer, racing through Manhattan’s streets before even unpacking her bags. It’s a perfect club-ready opener that keeps the energy of the crowd up.
5. Diet Pepsi
Despite its undeniable hook and bubbly charm, “Diet Pepsi” doesn’t quite land as strongly here, perhaps it’s simply overplayed. The track’s sugar-sweet references (Marilyn Monroe, Madonna) and Rae’s cheeky delivery still showcase her knack for crafting a radio earworm, but when stacked against the deeper emotional layers of the album’s other standouts, it falls to the bottom of this list.