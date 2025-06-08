Which ones are the top 5 songs from Addison Rae's new album?

1. Headphones On

A quiet powerhouse, “Headphones On” closes the album on a note of acceptance. Over a lush, mid-tempo groove, Rae finds solace in music as a refuge: “When I feel the world is too loud, I put my headphones on.”

The self-referential lyrics tie together themes from earlier tracks, celebration, heartbreak, and self-discovery, making it both a fitting finale and an invitation to listeners to step into her sonic world.

2. Fame Is A Gun

With its taut production and defiant lyrics, “Fame Is A Gun” dissects the seductive, and sometimes dangerous, pull of celebrity. Rae confronts the spotlight head-on, singing, “Tell me who I am” and “When you shame me, it makes me want it more.”

It’s the album’s most honest self-portrait: a pop star acknowledging her own complicity in chasing fame, all while wielding it like a weapon.