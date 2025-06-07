With ‘Addison,’ Addison Rae proves she’s more than a viral sensation

For fans who’ve followed her journey, the transformation is striking. Just a few years ago, amid the early days of the pandemic, Addison Rae appeared on The Tonight Show performing viral TikTok dances—an appearance that sparked criticism, especially as is often the case for young, internet-famous women. Yet she leaned into that notoriety and turned it into opportunity: acting roles followed, along with a high-profile remix of “Von Dutch” with Charli XCX. Now, at 24, she delivers Addison, a confident, shimmering pop debut that captures the restless, genre-blending spirit of today’s music.

The album moves through sonic landscapes with ease—from the moody, pitch-altered trip-hop of “Headphones On,” to the sultry, synth-drenched “High Fashion,” and the house-inspired “Aquamarine” that channels Madonna’s Ray of Light. With tongue-in-cheek lyrics like “Money loves me / I’m the richest girl in the world,” Rae walks the line between glam humor and self-aware irony. Across the 12 tracks, she toggles between divine pop goddess and the approachable girl next door, often merging both identities effortlessly.