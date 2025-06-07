With ‘Addison,’ Addison Rae proves she’s more than a viral sensation

The soundtrack of this summer has officially arrived, and it comes in the glittering form of Addison Rae’s debut album, Addison. Packed with dazzling, addictive tracks, the album is a bold celebration of unapologetic pop and is poised to become an anthem for the post-BRAT generation. With Addison, Rae steps fully into her identity as pop’s newest femme-forward force of nature.
For fans who’ve followed her journey, the transformation is striking. Just a few years ago, amid the early days of the pandemic, Addison Rae appeared on The Tonight Show performing viral TikTok dances—an appearance that sparked criticism, especially as is often the case for young, internet-famous women. Yet she leaned into that notoriety and turned it into opportunity: acting roles followed, along with a high-profile remix of “Von Dutch” with Charli XCX. Now, at 24, she delivers Addison, a confident, shimmering pop debut that captures the restless, genre-blending spirit of today’s music.
The album moves through sonic landscapes with ease—from the moody, pitch-altered trip-hop of “Headphones On,” to the sultry, synth-drenched “High Fashion,” and the house-inspired “Aquamarine” that channels Madonna’s Ray of Light. With tongue-in-cheek lyrics like “Money loves me / I’m the richest girl in the world,” Rae walks the line between glam humor and self-aware irony. Across the 12 tracks, she toggles between divine pop goddess and the approachable girl next door, often merging both identities effortlessly.
While Addison Rae isn’t reinventing pop, she’s clearly drawing inspiration from her icons. There are echoes of early Britney, hints of Lana Del Rey’s cinematic melancholy, Charli XCX’s glitchy sparkle, and even Enya’s ethereal tones on the dreamy “Summer Forever.” With producers Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, Addison Rae’s small, tight-knit creative team gives 'Addison' an intimate yet polished finish.
From TikTok beginnings to full-blown pop stardom, Rae’s journey reflects the modern path to fame. Addison isn’t just an album, it’s her definitive statement.