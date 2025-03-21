Musician Anny Ahmed on her new Bengali Indie pop song Haway Mele Dana

A

Long story short, this powerful track has been sent to me by Hindustan Records for their newly created digital platform called Mr.Babu Records. It is sister concern of Hindustan Records where they are promoting all the indie artistes around the globe. Hence they wanted me to create two original songs for them. It took almost 5 to 7 months to write the songs and add the melody according to the arranged track. A special mention, Firdous Ali Khan, a budding poet helped me write this lyrics and bring the song to life, experimenting with sounds that blend indie pop with a touch of Bengali soul.