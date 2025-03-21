Musician Anny Ahmed on her new Bengali Indie pop song Haway Mele Dana
Anny Ahmed, a seasoned mathematics educator and a passionate stage performer, has just made a remarkable creation into the indie pop scene with her Bengali original song Haway Mele Dana. The track, which beautifully blends soulful lyrics with contemporary pop elements, is already making waves. Adding to the excitement, Anny recently performed a live gig in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in her musical journey.
Anny on her new song Haway Mele Dana
Haway Mele Dana has a very fresh yet deeply emotional feel. What inspired you to create this song?
Thank you! Haway Mele Dana is a song about breaking free and embracing the unknown. The song celebrates women’s resilience against societal challenges. It reflects my personal journey as well—moments of doubt, rediscovering my passion, and finding the courage to spread my wings. The melody carries a mix of nostalgia and hope, which I think resonates with many listeners.
How did you approach the song writing and composition process?
Long story short, this powerful track has been sent to me by Hindustan Records for their newly created digital platform called Mr.Babu Records. It is sister concern of Hindustan Records where they are promoting all the indie artistes around the globe. Hence they wanted me to create two original songs for them. It took almost 5 to 7 months to write the songs and add the melody according to the arranged track. A special mention, Firdous Ali Khan, a budding poet helped me write this lyrics and bring the song to life, experimenting with sounds that blend indie pop with a touch of Bengali soul.
As someone who balances a career in teaching with music, how do you manage both?
It’s definitely a challenge, but I love both deeply. Teaching gives me structure and a sense of purpose, while music fuels my soul. I’ve learned to be more disciplined with my time—early mornings for teaching, late nights for music. It’s exhausting but fulfilling. Recently, I have shifted my job role of a mathematics teacher to a subject matter expert and helping in the development of an AI platform at a Hyderabad-based tech company.
What's next in the pipeline?
I’m working on more original music, exploring new sounds and ideas. Another single is in the pipeline, and I hope to perform all my originals on stage soon. Sharodiya, Biplober Gan, Hello with Sleeping Pills band are my recent originals. I also want to collaborate with other artistes, bringing different genres together. There’s so much to look forward to!