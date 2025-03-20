Amaal Mallik reveals battle with clinical depression; announces to step away from all personal ties

He continues to write that today, he stands at a point where he has been robbed of his peace, and is drained emotionally and maybe financially too that's the least of his concerns. "What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he writes.

He concludes writing, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece with honestly and strength."

Though he officially doesn't state about parting ways from his brother Armaan, but if it may happen, it will be a tough news for the music fraternity and the music enthusiasts, alike.