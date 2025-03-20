Amaal Mallik reveals battle with clinical depression; announces to step away from all personal ties
Musician Amaal Mallik, on Thursday, took to Instagram to reveal that he has been battling clinical depression and that he has reached a point where he can no longer keep silent about the pain he has endured. He also announces that he is stepping away from his personal ties and interactions with his family will be "strictly professional".
Amaal Mallik on battling clinical depression
Amaal Mallik, in his post mentions, "I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade....I along with my brother's vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ's nephew or son to whoever we are today. The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it had left a deep scar left across my heart."
"Through the last many years they have left no opportuity to disturb my well-being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching n because I know I can and I believe I am unshakable," he adds.
He continues to write that today, he stands at a point where he has been robbed of his peace, and is drained emotionally and maybe financially too that's the least of his concerns. "What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he writes.
He concludes writing, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece with honestly and strength."
Though he officially doesn't state about parting ways from his brother Armaan, but if it may happen, it will be a tough news for the music fraternity and the music enthusiasts, alike.